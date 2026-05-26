I Tried 14 Popular Lemon-Flavored Products At Trader Joe's And Ranked Them

Trader Joe's may not be the best place to shop for the most basic staples you need to stock your pantry, but it is an excellent grocery store to frequent when you want to find new, fun products. This includes a variety of lemon-flavored items that span the sweet to savory spectrum. I wanted to get a taste of all the lemony things Trader Joe's has to offer, which is why I sought out these items to taste test myself. After tasting, I ranked them, starting with my least favorite of the group and ending with the very best.

These are all very different products, so I ranked them according to their overall flavor, including potency of the lemon notes as well as flavor balance. Where applicable, I also took into account the products' freshness and texture as well as how versatile they are. By taking a closer look at how these different products stack up against one another, you can better determine which of Trader Joe's lemon-flavored products you want to try for yourself ... and which you may be better off skipping entirely.