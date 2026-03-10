Trader Joe's March 2026: Best Items To Buy This Month
Even in the slowest of seasons for new food releases, Trader Joe's has you covered. The early spring is normally not the most exciting time for seasonal eating, with the chocolate of Valentine's Day behind us and Easter candy usually not spurring much in the way of innovation the way the holiday season or Halloween does. But Trader Joe's keeps us excited and guessing with an endless supply of new treats year round, even if they don't always relate to the season they're being released in. That makes TJ's one of the few places to be in March 2026 if you want to try out some novel snacks and meals.
Trader Joe's lineup of new and returning products this March is all over the map, but that only makes it more fun to go exploring. Alongside a classic returning seasonal meat, you'll find new additions to the endless array of chocolate-covered snacks, TJ's potato chip flavors you never knew you needed, and, of course, some good-looking new meals that we hope become permanent fixtures of Trader Joe's frozen food aisle. You may not find much that screams "daylight saving time," "spring equinox," or whatever feels like March to you, but you are bound to find a new favorite just like every month at Trader Joe's.
Jambalaya
It may be hard to beat a traditional homemade jambalaya, but the rice staple of the Louisiana bayou is still a perfect convenience meal in frozen form. Trader Joe's Jambalaya is plenty satisfying with slices of uncured andouille sausage, onion, tomato, and green pepper. This is a fully formed meal that is ready in minutes, and while it may not come with chicken thighs itself, you can always fill it out even more by adding them.
Danish Oat Cookies
Based on a popular style of Scandinavian treats which are called havregrynskager in Denmark, these lacy oat cookies have been transformed into chocolate-filled sandwich versions for Trader Joe's. Made by a supplier in their home country, these look like an ideal light treat and are really giving Pepperidge Farm Brussels vibes, but, of course, more affordable because this is Trader Joe's (they go for $3.29 a bag).
Uncured Corned Beef Brisket
This is a classic limited time item at Trader Joe's that you want to grab before its gone. The one true March holiday is St. Patrick's Day, and that means corned beef and cabbage. Of course, making your own corned beef is both expensive and time consuming, so let Trader Joe's take care of it for you. The chain's pre-brined hunk of brisket is ready to go straight into some boiling water for a perfect slow-cooked comfort food dinner.
Spicy Spuds
Looking for a side for that corned beef that's got a little more of a kick to balance out the heartiness? Well Trader Joe's has you covered with that, too. These new frozen diced potatoes are joining TJ's frozen sides, and feature a seasoning mixture of cayenne pepper, lime juice, parmesan, and smoked paprika. That makes them the perfect easy side dish for all kinds of meals, from roast meat to fried fish or a breakfast scramble.
Thai Style Yellow Curry Flavored Potato Chips
Speaking of potatoes, there is a new flavor of Trader Joe's potato chips landing in March 2026 to rule your snack cravings as well. Made with yellow curry spices, along with lime, brown sugar, and chili pepper, these chips have a mild heat that give them a kick while keeping them endlessly snackable.
Dark Chocolate Chips with no added sugar
Not everything you grab at Trader Joe's needs to be totally unique; sometimes the best things are basics that should have been there all along. These dark chocolate chips with no added sugar were introduced last fall, and are back for another limited release this spring. It's the kind of thing you wish TJ's carried year-round, but limited shelf space makes that a no-go, so stock up while you can now.
Patagonian Scallops
This is a great new addition to the Trader Joe's frozen seafood lineup that makes affordable scallops a real weeknight dinner option. These wild-caught scallops come from near the coast of Argentina, and their smaller size makes them quick to defrost in the refrigerator or under cold water. The bite-sized mollusks are great on their own, but also ideal for other great scallop recipes for seafood lovers, like pastas, soups, or ceviche.
Toasted Coconut Mini Sheet Cake
Trader Joe's baked goods are always alluring, and this cake fills a coconut-sized hole in our sugar-loving hearts. The newest flavor in what has become a whole sub-genre of Trader Joe's desserts serves up a double-dose of coconut, using coconut milk in the cake itself and also adding shaved coconut to the batter and the topping. And, of course, everything is finished off with a decadent cream-cheese frosting.
Stuffed Peppers
Stuffed peppers are a weeknight staple, so leave it up to TJ's to make them even easier. These two red pepper halves will be joining the Trader Joe's heat-and-serve section as either a light entree for two or a more filling meal for one. The stuffing is a classic homey of ground beef, rice, tomato sauce, vegetables, and parmesan cheese with Italian seasonings. TJ's knows not to mess with a good thing, except to make it more convenient.
Toaster Waffles
You are probably asking yourself, "didn't Trader Joe's already have a frozen toaster waffle?" And you are correct ... kind of. TJ's has long had whole grain frozen waffles and Liège versions as well, but shockingly it had no plain, Eggo-style options. Well, until now. These are as simple and classic as they come, perfect for dousing with Trader Joe's maple syrup or topping with simple strawberry compote, but they are finally filling a long-empty space in Trader Joe's freezers.
Greek-Style Chicken Salad
Just when you think you don't need another style of chicken salad from Trader Joe's it hits you with this. The flavors of a classic Greek salad go perfectly with a creamy chicken salad, and this TJ's version doesn't hold back on either side. You get big chunks of chicken mixed with tangy Mediterranean ingredients like artichoke hearts, sundried tomatoes, and Kalamata olives, along with a sprinkling of fresh, bright parsley, dill, and lemon juice.
Dark Chocolate Crunchy Corn
Trader Joe's is always the number one place to find snacks you didn't realize you always needed, and these sweet and salty treats are the perfect example. Dark Chocolate Crunchy Corn is exactly what it sounds like and exactly as good as you imagine, melding crispy, toasty corn nuts with a lightly sweet Colombian dark chocolate coating. While they'll probably vanish quickly even if you just much them straight from the bag, don't sleep on them as a crunchy dessert topping either.