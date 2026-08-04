Five Disadvantages Of Using The Crisper Drawer In Your Fridge

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The crisper drawer in most refrigerators is the kind of thing that many use without thinking, but it can actually cause issues if you don't fully understand what they do. While we know they're for produce, they can be treated as just general storage areas that are somehow vaguely "better" at storing fruits and vegetables. But the reality is that if you use them incorrectly, they can cause more issues than they solve.

There is no temperature difference in crisper drawers, the only thing they regulate is humidity though airflow. Excess moisture can cause your fridge to grow mold and create other spoilage issues, which isn't exactly ideal for produce. The crisper drawer, however, can control the level of moisture around such foods. That's really all they do. There is no other magic to them.

Used properly, that extra moisture can preserve some produce in better condition than the rest of the fridge. But there are lots of ways they can be misused too. In fact, plenty of fruits and vegetables won't actually be best stored there. Crisper drawers are really a very specific tool for a specific purpose, and you need to learn what you might be doing wrong to make them useful.