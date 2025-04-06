12 Best Products To Keep Produce Fresher Longer, According To Reviews
Reducing food waste in the kitchen is a problem that many of us struggle with. If you have even dealt with a head of lettuce wilting or getting slimy before you thought you would use it, watched an avocado turn from perfectly ripe to soft mushy and brown in the blink of an eye, or spotted mold on the strawberries you just bought the other day, then you know what we are talking about. Even when you are good about sticking to your meal plan, there is inevitably some produce that does not get used in time and turns out rotten, soggy, or otherwise ruined.
Fortunately, there are some products that are specifically designed to reduce this unnecessary waste by keeping fruits, vegetables, and herbs fresher for longer than they otherwise would when stored in the fridge or on the counter. We have rounded up a list of some of the top options currently on the market. We closely considered customer reviews to help us curate our list of recommendations. Each product on our list has a minimum rating of 4 stars and has several hundred to several thousand reviews. Additionally, we aimed to include a range of options to store different types of produce to meet the varying needs of each reader.
Rubbermaid FreshWorks Produce Saver
The Rubbermaid FreshWorks Produce Saver is a top option to consider if you happen to be searching for the best ways to keep lettuce fresh. Each storage container features a FreshVent, which keeps air flowing properly to keep fruits and vegetables from spoiling. Each vent has a built-in filter that works to ensure that an ideal amount of carbon dioxide and oxygen reaches your fruits and vegetables for lasting freshness. The containers are easy to clean in the dishwasher, free of BPA, and feature an elevated base to keep accumulating moisture off of your produce items. Rubbermaid offers these FreshWorks Produce Savers in a variety of sizes and package configurations to help you store the items that you keep in your fridge most regularly.
The vast majority of customers have given these produce savers a 4- or 5-star rating. Several share that they are impressed with how much longer their fruits and vegetables stay fresh when stored in these containers instead of other packaging. Reviewers are also pleased with the overall durability of the containers and find them easy to clean.
Bluapple Produce Saver
Once you have mastered the tricks to pick the best fresh fruit every time, the last thing you want is for that fruit to spoil before you get a chance to enjoy it. That is where the Bluapple Produce Savers come in. These little blue apples can be placed in the fridge and work to extend the shelf life of fruits and vegetables. They absorb ethylene gas, which is what is released by fruits and vegetables as they ripen — and can expedite the ripening process for other nearby produce items. The special absorption packet can work for up to three months and is replaceable after that time, saving you from having to buy another whole kit.
If you ask most customers, you are more than likely to hear a lot of positive feedback about the Bluapple Produce Saver. Several reviewers report that they have noticed an improvement in the shelf life of their fruits and vegetables since adding the small device to their refrigerator. Many also highlight this as a good value for the money, sharing that they can easily make up the cost in the amount of produce that it keeps from going to waste.
Debbie Meyer GreenBags
You can use the Debbie Meyer GreenBags to store all of your fruits and vegetables to keep them from over ripening and spoiling. The bags feature Debbie Meyer FoodFresh technology, which work to extend the life of produce items. You simply need to remove the produce from its original packaging, place it in a bag, remove any excess moisture, and store it wherever you normally would (in the fridge or on the countertop). The bags come in three sizes to accommodate everything from a single piece of fruit to a large head of romaine lettuce or a bunch of bananas. There are three different pack options with varying numbers of medium, large, and extra-large bags). The bags are washable and reusable for up to 10 times, so you can really get your money's worth out of this investment.
According to the thousands of reviewers who have given them a 4- or 5-star, these produce bags from Debbie Meyer are a solid pick. Users appreciate that the set comes with bags of varying sizes, which makes it possible to preserve the freshness of different types of produce. Reviewers are also impressed with the quality and functionality of the bags. They find that they are thick and durable and work as advertised to help fruits and veggies last longer.
Soopleu Avocado Saver and Tomato Holder
Instead of searching for the best hacks to keep your vegetables fresher longer, consider trying the Soopleu Avocado Saver and Tomato Holder. The four special containers in the set are designed to provide an airtight seal to ensure produce stays fresh and does not spoil before you get a chance to use it. The edge of each container provides friction to keep it easy to remove from the cut fruit or vegetable when you are ready to use it.
The majority of customers are glad that they gave these produce containers a try. Many share that they like the overall concept and design of the containers, noting that they make it easy to store smaller or cut fruits and vegetables to keep them from going to waste. Several also highlight how effective the savers work, sharing that they perform as expected by extending the shelf life of various items in their fridge. However, a few reviewers did note that opening and closing the containers can be a bit of a challenge.
Prepara Herb Savor Eco
If you are tired of your fresh herbs going bad before you have a chance to use them up, then the Prepara Herb Savor Eco might be for you. It is designed to provide the hydration and air circulation that herbs need to stay fresh and crisp. The herb keeper features a hard-shelled design to prevent items in your refrigerator from crushing the delicate leaves of the fresh herbs that you keep on hand to elevate your steaks, soups, and other recipes. There is also a small cap that makes it easy to add water to the base to keep the herbs crispy and healthy.
The vast majority of reviewers have given this herb saver a 4- or 5-star rating. Many appreciate its functionality. They share that it works as described and is easy to use and to store in their fridge. Even after extended storage, reviewers are impressed with how fresh their herbs stay, saving them from having to purchase more at the store unnecessarily.
Freshglow Freshpaper
This Freshglow Freshpaper might be the ideal solution for those who are looking for a quick and easy way to prevent their fruits and vegetables from going bad before they can use them. Simply place a sheet in the container or basket with your fresh produce to help ensure they last longer. They can be used in the fridge or on the countertops. Each sheet is reusable for up to 30 days, has a flexible shape to easily fit into different containers, and is BPA-, plastic-, and chemical-free. What's more, this is a kitchen tool that takes up very little space; the pack of eight sheets can be tucked into a drawer or cabinet fairly easily.
Most customers deemed the Freshglow Freshpaper worthy of a 4- or 5- star rating. In their write-ups, many note how long their produce stays crisp, firm, and ripe — without spoiling. Another feature that many highlight is how simple the sheets are to use. They like that they only need to take the time to put one in the drawer, basket, or container with their produce and that it will take care of everything else.
Frigidaire PureFresh Fruit & Veggie Saver
The Frigidaire PureFresh Fruit & Veggie Saver offers a simple, compact, and effective design that can be used with your fruits and veggies in the fridge or on the countertop to extend their lifespan. The cute, strawberry-shaped container, which you can easily pop in your produce drawer, is designed to absorb ethylene gas, preventing it from causing your produce to over ripen and go bad — though it is still a good practice to avoid storing fresh produce too closely together in the fridge. The absorber will continue working for about six months before you'll need to replace it.
Customer reviews for the Frigidaire PureFresh Fruit & Veggie Saver are overall positive. Several customers mention that they have noticed an improvement in how long their fruits and vegetables last in the fridge or on the countertop. They also point out that they have had less food waste, which saves them money in the long run.
Envision Home Refrigerator Liners
Excess moisture in your produce bins and on your refrigerator shelves can make produce turn soggy or rotten. Fortunately, the Envision Home Refrigerator Liners were designed to offer a solution to this problem. The liners, which can be cut to size, will absorb that excess moisture to prevent it from building up on your fruits and vegetables. Each liner is machine washable, so you'll be able to reuse them over and over again.
By and larger, reviewers are happy with their decision to give these liners a try. One positive feature that several highlight is the washability of the liners. They like that they are reusable, saving money and decreasing their environmental footprint. Reviewers also appreciate that the sheets are easy to cut to size, making it possible to get a custom fit to match the dimension of their refrigerator shelves and drawer. Many also mention the overall quality of this option. They like that the sheets are thick and feel well-made.
Debbie Meyer GreenBoxes
These GreenBoxes from Debbie Meyer have been independently lab-tested and shown to keep fruits, vegetables, and other food items fresher than when stored in other packaging. Each BPA-free container uses a blend of natural ingredients that help prevent spoilage, saving you money and frustration. Each 32-piece set includes two 64-ounce containers, five 32-ounce containers, six 24-ounce containers, and two 16-ounce containers. The containers and their lids are all top-rack dishwasher-safe, microwave-safe, and reusable.
The vast majority of customers have given these produce storage boxes from Debbie Meyer a 4- or 5-star rating. Many customers appreciate that the set includes several containers in varying sizes to hold different types and quantities of produce. In their write-ups, many customers note that the containers perform as advertised, keeping their produce fresher for longer than they would have otherwise expected. Many reviewers also highlight the dishwasher-safe nature of the containers as another selling point.
Onemore Garlic Keeper with Lid
If you happen to be searching for the absolute best way to keep garlic fresh, then you might want to give the Onemore Garlic Keeper a try. With a wooden lid to keep each head of garlic from getting dusty or too much exposure to sunlight and ventilation holes to provide adequate airflow, your garlic will stay fresh and ready for future cooking needs. Each glazed porcelain container is large enough to accommodate up to four heads of garlic. You can choose from three color options — white, blue, and red — to coordinate with the look of your kitchen.
Reviews for the Onemore Garlic Keeper with Lid are overwhelmingly positive. Customers who have tried it are impressed with how much longer their garlic lasts. They are also satisfied with its capacity. Reviewers note that, depending on the size of the head, the container can hold between three and five garlic heads. As a bonus, several reviewers also like the look of the container and the color options, sharing that it adds a nice touch to their kitchens.
Progressive International Lettuce Keeper
Many produce items, particularly veggies, can benefit from being stored with some water to keep them fresh. If you're looking for a kitchen tool that'll do just that, the Progressive International Lettuce Keeper features an integrated water reservoir. The container also has an adjustable air vent so that there is sufficient airflow to keep your items from spoiling. Each container also comes with a divider, allowing you to use it to store two different produce items together.
According to the majority of customers, this storage container from Progressive International is a good buy. Reviewers share that it is generously-sized, providing them space to store a large head of lettuce or several other fruits and veggies. Beyond simply holding their produce items, users are impressed with its ability to keep them fresh and crisp for over a week — which is arguably much longer than would have otherwise been possible.
Kitchen Home Keep it Fresh Produce Bags
These produce bags from Kitchen Home are made from BPA-free polyethylene and a natural mineral, which allows them to absorb the polyethylene gases released by fruits and vegetables. Because the bags absorb these gases, the fruits and vegetables will not ripen as quickly, preventing them from rotting or spoiling as fast as they might without the bags. The bags have a one-gallon capacity and are sold in sets of 30, 60, or 90. Each bag can be reused up to 10 times, providing you the opportunity to save a lot of produce items.
Most customers are pleased with how these produce bags keep their fruits and vegetables from going bad so quickly. In their reviews, many share that they feel that the bags are a great value for the money. They are reasonably-priced and effective — plus, they save users a lot of money by preventing them from having to throw out food that has spoiled before they are able to use it.
Methodology
When putting together this list of recommendations for the best products for keeping produce fresher longer, we considered a range of factors. Our primary goal was to present a comprehensive list of product types. We wanted to make sure that we offered something that would fit the different types of produce individuals need to store, while also matching their preferred storage methods. After identifying several products that matched this goal, we looked closely at customer reviews to help us narrow down our selections. All of our recommendations have a rating of at least 4 stars. They also have been reviewed by several hundred to several thousand customers, giving us confidence in the accuracy and reliability of the star rating.