12 Best Products To Keep Produce Fresher Longer, According To Reviews

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Reducing food waste in the kitchen is a problem that many of us struggle with. If you have even dealt with a head of lettuce wilting or getting slimy before you thought you would use it, watched an avocado turn from perfectly ripe to soft mushy and brown in the blink of an eye, or spotted mold on the strawberries you just bought the other day, then you know what we are talking about. Even when you are good about sticking to your meal plan, there is inevitably some produce that does not get used in time and turns out rotten, soggy, or otherwise ruined.

Fortunately, there are some products that are specifically designed to reduce this unnecessary waste by keeping fruits, vegetables, and herbs fresher for longer than they otherwise would when stored in the fridge or on the counter. We have rounded up a list of some of the top options currently on the market. We closely considered customer reviews to help us curate our list of recommendations. Each product on our list has a minimum rating of 4 stars and has several hundred to several thousand reviews. Additionally, we aimed to include a range of options to store different types of produce to meet the varying needs of each reader.