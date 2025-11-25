Here's How Often You Should Actually Be Deep-Cleaning Refrigerator Drawers

Refrigerator drawers are always working, collecting sticky, pigmented leaks from berry cartons, questionable runoff from thawing shrimp, condensation from humidity settings, and cursed bags of forgotten greens breaking down into a fetid bisque. As the busiest, dampest quadrant of the fridge, they deserve more tending-to than a twice-a-year swipe. But how often should you clean your refrigerator, drawers included? A seasonal deep clean is a good routine to get into.

Every three to four months, remove everything from the fridge and give yourself a clear runway. It's good to try for this when shelves are less full, so right before a big grocery restock or after finishing older jars and condiments. It's a chance to evaluate and toss jars of crusty curry and dubious dips and reset the space in a way that makes cooking easier. It's good to unplug your fridge for this level of cleaning, especially if you're going for a full, sloshy scrub that could drip on any electrical components, but you don't need to pull the plug to clean removable drawers, which lift out so you can take them straight to the sink.

The primary job of a refrigerator is to slow the growth of bacteria and mold, but that doesn't mean it halts it. We all know this instinctively, because milk still sours, celery turns flaccid, and leftovers ... come alive, in a manner of speaking. The cold environment is just buying time. If a drawer looks grimy, smells off, or has visible residue, there's no need to wait for a calendar reminder; just clean it right then.