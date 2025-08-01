The Produce That Should Be Stored In The Low-Humidity Crisper Drawer

Every refrigerator has them, and most everyone knows that they're intended to store fruits and vegetables, but not everyone understands exactly how or why the crisper drawers are the best spot in the fridge for these items. For the best shelf life, you really should be using the crisper drawers — and picking the right setting for the food within. But what exactly does that mean? Well, some produce lasts best in a low-humidity environment, while other items stay fresh longer in a more damp atmosphere. For produce with a significant potential for rot, such as apples, pears, melons, and peaches, you want to use the low humidity drawer (or the low humidity setting on your fridge drawer).

The way that these drawers work is that they have coverable holes that allow them to exchange air with the rest of the fridge. In the low-humidity setting, these holes are open, and the drawer freely exchanges gases. When the holes are closed, it is considered a high-humidity setting, which is better for fruits and vegetables that may be at risk of drying out.

As a rule of thumb, when deciding how to store fruits and vegetables, think of how they are presented at the grocery store. Produce like citrus fruits, berries, and tomatoes are typically stored out in the open and thus should go in the low-humidity drawer. Other items like lettuce, broccoli, and cucumbers, on the other hand, are regularly misted to keep them fresh, so those will do better in the high-humidity drawer. You can also think of it as a fruit versus veggies divide.