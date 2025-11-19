The Pantry Staples That Will Clean And Shine Your Stainless Steel Kitchen Sink

Stainless steel is a surface that never lies. You wipe it down after doing the dishes, feel reasonably accomplished, then glance back and see the faint imprints of yesterday's pasta pot or a lingering, greasy film. It can feel demanding, but underneath the streaks, it's just metal with a thin protective layer that responds well to the basics — old-school basics that are already sitting in the pantry. For cleaner stainless steel, look no further than vinegar, baking soda, and lemon.

Start with distilled white or apple cider vinegar, which might sound silly until you remember vinegar is diluted acid. Spray or splash a little across the sink and let it sit until the acetic acid loosens the mineral buildup of hard-water spots and breaks through the thin film of grease. Wipe in the direction of the steel's grain; it has one, if you look closely, and that surface pattern is the texture the chromium-oxide layer formed when the steel was polished. Going with the grain helps the shine return without catching stray streaks.

For the visible grime that builds up around the drain, bring out the baking soda. When it turns into a paste under your sponge, the finely abrasive particles lift residue without scratching the steel. In fact, it actually might buff out any scratches. It's alkaline, so it handles odors and decomposing organic matter while your elbow grease does the rest. Rinse thoroughly and enjoy the sparkle. Finish your cleaning with lemon by cutting one in half and running it across the basin. The citric acid brightens the metal, and, as a bonus, it smells good too.