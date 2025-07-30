Martha Stewart's Tips For Easy Storage Under Your Kitchen Sink

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Few spaces are as vital to running your household as the cabinet under the kitchen sink. It likely houses everything from the all-purpose spray to scrub brushes to trash bags. However, that unglamorous nook below the basin is probably the most neglected area inside most residences. The hodgepodge of cleaning products vying for room with plumbing is typically out of sight, out of mind, which means it can quickly become disorganized. Leave it to the queen of domesticity, Martha Stewart, to offer up an easy way to achieve under-the-sink order — a pull-out tray.

Rummaging in the very back of a darkened cabinet is annoying enough to prevent most people from storing anything useful there. A video posted on Stewart's YouTube channel illustrates how a shallow drawer can slide out to bring everything front and center while making the most out of every inch. There is no shortage of options available online at a wide range of price points. For instance, Amazon currently sells a higher-end wooden model similar to the one in Stewart's clip, as well as a bargain version made from plastic with two tiers to maximize vertical space. However, anyone who's feeling handy could attempt to make their own. There's even a YouTube tutorial demonstrating how it can be done in less than two hours that's racked up 97,000 views, so there must be a lot of people building DIY sliding under-sink drawers out there.