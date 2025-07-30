Martha Stewart's Tips For Easy Storage Under Your Kitchen Sink
Few spaces are as vital to running your household as the cabinet under the kitchen sink. It likely houses everything from the all-purpose spray to scrub brushes to trash bags. However, that unglamorous nook below the basin is probably the most neglected area inside most residences. The hodgepodge of cleaning products vying for room with plumbing is typically out of sight, out of mind, which means it can quickly become disorganized. Leave it to the queen of domesticity, Martha Stewart, to offer up an easy way to achieve under-the-sink order — a pull-out tray.
Rummaging in the very back of a darkened cabinet is annoying enough to prevent most people from storing anything useful there. A video posted on Stewart's YouTube channel illustrates how a shallow drawer can slide out to bring everything front and center while making the most out of every inch. There is no shortage of options available online at a wide range of price points. For instance, Amazon currently sells a higher-end wooden model similar to the one in Stewart's clip, as well as a bargain version made from plastic with two tiers to maximize vertical space. However, anyone who's feeling handy could attempt to make their own. There's even a YouTube tutorial demonstrating how it can be done in less than two hours that's racked up 97,000 views, so there must be a lot of people building DIY sliding under-sink drawers out there.
A place for everything
Once you're ready to install your new storage apparatus, remove everything from the cabinet and give everything a good scrub. Then sort through all of the items and toss anything that's expired. These products do have a shelf life when they're considered safe or effective; one of 12 common kitchen cleaning mistakes that could become toxic. Find new homes for anything important in case the plumbing ever springs a leak, then decant. That's right — just like you transfer pantry essentials from their original packaging into clear containers, the same should be done for things such as sponges or dishwasher tablets. It will free up room and allow you to more easily take inventory. Remember Martha's video? Not a single original package in sight.
Finally, put everything back after the tray is in place, but do so with some thought. Taller items should typically go in the back so that smaller products are visible. But also consider frequency of use — those goods should move to the front so they're easy to grab.
Once you've tackled the space under the sink, keep that organization streak going with some other tips from Stewart. Want to free up counter space in a cramped kitchen? Consider installing an open shelf below cabinetry for salt and pepper shakers or cookbooks. Need help making the most of your kitchen island or arranging the utensil drawer? Here are 13 more Stewart-inspired kitchen organization tips. Because who doesn't want a home like Martha's?