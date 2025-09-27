Deep Clean Your Kitchen Sink Drain With Pantry Staples (Don't Buy Expensive Cleaners)

Your kitchen sink drain can get absolutely disgusting. Bacteria, standing water, and chunks of old food sit around, get warm, and stink up the place. Fortunately, there are countless cleaning products you can buy to ensure that isn't a problem. However, stocking up on these products can take time and money that might be better spent elsewhere. As it turns out, you can clean your sink drain with affordable everyday staples like baking soda, vinegar, and dish soap just as well.

To be clear, you don't want to mix all these ingredients together in your sink. That's how you make a science fair volcano — which would be cool, but that's not necessarily the best cleaning approach. You want to use the ingredients here one at a time.

For basic cleaning, just use warm water and dish soap. A sponge or microfiber cloth is all you need to wash the sink's surfaces, faucet, and handle. Then, rinse the sink with warm water. If you have some stubborn, stuck-on stains, that's where cleaning with baking soda comes in. Baking soda has a high pH that allows it to cut through grease stains, and its gritty texture provides a gentle abrasive for scrubbing stubborn spots. Lastly, vinegar is acidic and can help clean mineral deposits like calcium buildup and limescale — here are some vinegar cleaning hacks that may help.