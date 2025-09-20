How To Organize Your Fridge For Fresher Produce

Stocking up on fresh produce is a win-win, keeping your meals for the week both healthy and delicious. But if you've been burned one too many times by produce that goes bad before you get to use it, you might feel discouraged. Fear not: There are plenty of ways to keep produce fresher longer, and one promises to truly flip the script. It's all in how you organize your refrigerator. Your fridge has different spots that are warmer and cooler, and different fruits and vegetables have varying needs. Forgetting this is one of the most common mistakes we make when organizing our refrigerators.

The first thing to know is where your produce will thrive. Some items fare best at room temperature, like winter squashes, potatoes, onions, and bananas; some like to be at room temperature while unripe and refrigerated when ripe, like mangoes. Those potatoes like cool, dark, high-humidity spots while onions prefer cool, dark, low-humidity conditions. Apples, pears, citrus, carrots, greens — these are all happiest in the fridge, but they may not play nicely together. Some produce emits more of the gas that ripens and eventually spoils produce, ethylene, than others. Enthusiastic ethylene-producers should be separated from produce especially sensitive to the gas. Melons, onions, bananas, apples, grapes, peaches, and tomatoes are major producers; broccoli, Brussels sprouts, cucumbers, and greens are sensitive. It's smart to devote separate crisper drawers to producers and non-sensitive items, like berries, versus sensitive produce.