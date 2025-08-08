The Organization Tool That Makes Decluttering Your Fridge So Easy

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

After you spend a ton of money on groceries, the last thing you want to do is let them rot away in your fridge. Keeping your fridge organized can help you find things easily when you are planning meals and make it less likely for food to go bad before you use it. Decluttering your fridge and getting rid of old and expired items is the first step to proper organization. You can then take fridge organization one step further by using clear boxes, bins, and drawers to store items.

Fridge organizers are absolutely worth the cost and will make it so much easier to stay aware of what you have and what you need to restock. Clear fridge storage containers come in all sizes and configurations, and there's truly something for almost anything you keep in your fridge. From soda can holders to special containers for organizing those endless packets of take-out condiments, they are an organization-lover's dream. Plus, using clear containers means you can see exactly what you have with just a glance. Once you have decluttered your fridge and are putting everything back in, take a tip from Ina Garten and "merch" your fridge. Keep like items with like by organizing them in clear, labeled containers. Then, when you want to see if it is time to buy more cheese or if you have the ingredients you need to make your favorite meal, you won't have to go digging through drawers or juggle 10 different items while you look.