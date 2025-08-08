The Organization Tool That Makes Decluttering Your Fridge So Easy
After you spend a ton of money on groceries, the last thing you want to do is let them rot away in your fridge. Keeping your fridge organized can help you find things easily when you are planning meals and make it less likely for food to go bad before you use it. Decluttering your fridge and getting rid of old and expired items is the first step to proper organization. You can then take fridge organization one step further by using clear boxes, bins, and drawers to store items.
Fridge organizers are absolutely worth the cost and will make it so much easier to stay aware of what you have and what you need to restock. Clear fridge storage containers come in all sizes and configurations, and there's truly something for almost anything you keep in your fridge. From soda can holders to special containers for organizing those endless packets of take-out condiments, they are an organization-lover's dream. Plus, using clear containers means you can see exactly what you have with just a glance. Once you have decluttered your fridge and are putting everything back in, take a tip from Ina Garten and "merch" your fridge. Keep like items with like by organizing them in clear, labeled containers. Then, when you want to see if it is time to buy more cheese or if you have the ingredients you need to make your favorite meal, you won't have to go digging through drawers or juggle 10 different items while you look.
The best clear fridge organizers for food, beverages, snacks, and more
You do not have to spend a ton of money to organize your fridge like a pro. Many stores offer a wide selection of kitchen organization essentials. But before you purchase anything, measure your fridge to make sure you know what will fit. If you are new to kitchen decluttering and organizing, do not make the mistake of buying every storage container you see in the hopes that it will magically transform your fridge. Instead, find solutions for your biggest problems first. Focus on the things that annoy you most when you are putting groceries away or looking for something in your fridge, and then start by just getting a few items and trying them out for a while to see how they work for you.
One of the most practical organization solutions for a packed fridge is a classic tray called a lazy susan. It is perfect for holding bottles of condiments, and you can rotate it to easily find what you need. Another great storage solution to start out with is stackable soda can holders, like these on Amazon. If you have a lot of small items like yogurt containers, condiment packets, or juice boxes that you want to keep organized, clear storage bins with dividers are perfect. To organize bottles, fresh fruit, cheese, and other items, use narrow plastic fridge bins. If you're short on space in your fridge, try adjusting the shelves and using stackable slide-out refrigerator drawers.