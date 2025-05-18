Are Fridge Organizers Worth It? Here's What You Should Know
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Keeping an organized refrigerator may seem endlessly elusive. With all the comings and goings of everyday life, and the fact that every person in the household likely rummages through the fridge multiple times a day, keeping those cold chambers orderly, fresh, and accessible feels like just another chore niggling at your guilt threshold. But the very good thing is that getting organized can be a simple affair that's far easier to maintain than an constant jumble of rotating foods that expire, leak, or smell because they've been forgotten or improperly stored.
A well-organized refrigerator is a breath of fresh air, literally and figuratively, that's not only aesthetically pleasing but greatly enhances the functionality of your kitchen. It also saves you oodles of time, helps reduce food waste, and provides easy access to fresh, healthy foods at any time. Establishing an efficient, clutter-free setup inside your fridge requires investing a relatively small amount of time and money in a collection of refrigerator organizers. They're definitely worth the effort, and plenty of options exist. You'll find ones that enhance visibility, cut down on spills and cross-contamination, and reduce spoilage.
Here's a look at some of the most useful and brilliantly simple refrigerator organizers, plus a few tips on using them. There's no need to snag every single one: Just survey your own personal fridge and decide which ones could be your icebox heroes.
Bins, drawers, risers, and containers
The very first thing for efficient storage organizers is to choose clear plastic or acrylic ones whenever possible. It's crucial to see what's in stock without digging around in disarray. That includes larger catchall bins and smaller portable drawers for various refrigerated items, from condiments to sauces, bottled drinks, and more. Consider grouping items with similar qualities, such as dairy cheeses, creams, butter, and kefir in their own dedicated container.
This approach is similar to how built-in vegetable bins hold fresh produce and fruits. You're just expanding the concept to portable bins for other food groups. Household members will grow accustomed to easily finding grouped items, and they'll also be able to help restock and maintain the flow as new groceries arrive. Keep bins and drawers at a manageable size and weight for easy removal, cleaning, and to decrease tipping. Adjustable divided containers, such as Wea&Hea's Clear Pantry Organizers and Storage Bins, could hold small quantities or specific items, such as a handful of peppers, vine tomatoes, deli meats, or citrus fruits.
Perhaps the most accessible, practical, and simple way to free up refrigerator space is to use stackable glass containers with secure lids. They come in a wide array of sizes perfect for everything from leftovers to salads, cooked grains, batch-cooked items for the week, and individual prepared snacks like carrot sticks and guacamole. Keeping each item separate allows for different shelf lives while avoiding cross-contamination. Be sure to place quickly expiring ones toward the front.
Mats, liners, holders, risers, and dispensers
Myriad handy organizers run the gamut from dispensers to risers, mats, liners, and various holders. Adjustable shelf risers are ideal for frequently used small items such as yogurt containers, mixed fruit cups, and sealed snack packs. To avoid knocking them over when reaching for larger items, keep risers near the front of the fridge or to the side. Vertical risers also add extra storage capacity, as they utilize unused space in the upper portion of each refrigerator level.
Beverage can dispensers are designed for storing soda, beer, sparkling water, or other canned drinks. It keeps them visible and easy to grab, with each can rolling forward as the front one is removed. Egg holders are another product-specific organizer with individual pockets to protect fragile eggs. Clear acrylic construction keeps quantities visible for grocery planning. Be sure to note the egg expiration date by scribbling it with a dry-erase marker or on masking tape. And never store eggs in a refrigerator side door, as it has inconsistent temperatures, leading to quicker spoilage.
For deep refrigerators, a classic rotating Lazy Susan turntable can be a godsend. Just load it up and gently spin as needed to access foods in the back otherwise hidden from view. Finally, there's fridge mats and liners. They don't technically "organize" on their own, but they definitely facilitate better functioning for their fridge-mates. Lining shelves, containers, bins, and holders with waterproof, easily cleanable mats and liners helps absorb spills and leaks before they spread, contaminate, or cause a sticky mess.