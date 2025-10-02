The Value Of Your Family's Food Waste Likely Totals Hundreds Of Dollars Each Month

Although grocery shoppers like to get their money's worth in store, economical habits don't always follow them home. According to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), by throwing away less food, a family of four could save $56 worth of food a week, or $224 a month. That totals up to almost $3,000 a year of money going straight into the trash.

Throwing away leftover food that you no longer want to eat may be the most obvious form of food waste, but there are other practices that have a negative impact. Tossing inedible or uncommonly eaten items like banana and citrus peels, broccoli stems, potato and onion skins, or watermelon rinds, rather than repurposing them, is a practice that many shoppers are guilty of. Not using up easily perishable foods, such as dairy, bread, or potatoes, is another common habit, although not as easily avoided.

With all these kinds of food waste, the EPA estimates that each American spends $728 on unused food each year, although tracking your spending and food waste habits or using a calculator like the Kerry Food Waste Estimator could reveal that the cost is much more. Unfortunately, food waste doesn't just have a financial impact. Uneaten food in landfills creates greenhouse gas that results in climate change, which isn't pretty considering that the water and energy spent growing that food can power over 50 million homes, according to the USDA.