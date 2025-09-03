15 Foods You Should Never Store Together (And Why It Matters)

When you get home from a tiring trip to the grocery store, it can be tempting to throw everything into the fridge or pantry together, close the door, and forget about it. However, storing certain produce together could shorten their lifespan considerably, which is going to cost more money in the long run.

In the case of fruits and vegetables, the problem is often the release of a gas called ethylene, which is produced by certain plants as they continue to ripen after picking. Some produce is very sensitive to ethylene, meaning that storing them near an ethylene producer can be bad news, and may result in the ingredients spoiling very quickly. Often, foods that match brilliantly with each other on the plate are a nightmare when stored together raw. From apples and bananas to potatoes and onions, many common food pairings shouldn't be sharing a space in the fridge or kitchen cupboards.

By understanding which foods are not compatible for side-by-side storage, you can help all of your food to last longer and prevent cross-contamination that could potentially make your family sick. Let's take a look at 15 foods you should never store together.