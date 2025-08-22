The Science Behind Ripening Fruit In A Brown Paper Bag

There's nothing worse than biting into a crunchy nectarine, and leaving them to sit on the kitchen counter to ripen can be agonizing. Fruits like nectarines, plums, pears, and bananas are climacteric, which means they continue to ripen after being picked. It also means you're likely to encounter them while they're under-ripe. Luckily, you can get these tough customers to ripen faster at home — in a paper bag.

Climacteric fruits are harvested while they're still a little immature. This makes them less likely to get damaged in transit or go bad before they can be eaten, but it also means they can end up in your kitchen while they're still barely edible. All climacteric fruits release ethylene, a gas that acts on roots, leaves, and fruits, a bit like how hormones work within the human body. Ethylene activates enzymes that turn the starches in the fruits into sugars. And sugars are part of what makes ripe fruit so delicious!

That's why putting a hard peach or avocado in a paper bag works. The bag keeps the ethylene close to the fruit, speeding up the processes the gas kicks off. Of course, this doesn't work on non-climacteric fruit like oranges and grapes. That's why these are usually sold ready to eat, and why they tend to stay tasting pretty much the same for a bit longer than their climacteric cousins.