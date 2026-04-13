There's A Reason Grocery Stores Always Package Grapes In Ventilated Bags

Aside from keeping grapes dry, ventilated bags also curb the influence of ripening gases on fruit. When fruits ripen, they express ethylene, a gaseous plant hormone that kickstarts the process of ripening in other fruit. Bananas, for example, give off more ethylene, which is why you should store them away from other fruits, lest they accelerate their ripening and cause them to spoil quickly. Ventilation in grape bags helps to reduce some of the accumulation of ethylene among the grapes and mitigate a potential domino effect of ripening.

Ventilated grape bags are also often open-topped or re-sealable for the little known reason that you can take the exact amount of grapes that you want, so long as they're charged by weight. No grocery police will chase you down if you move grapes from one bag to another to get the quantity you want. The clear, ventilated plastic bags also let you see inside, which can be useful when making sure there are no unexpected stowaways among the bunch. Once you've got your grapes home in their breezy bags, you should keep the moisture away from them by only washing them just before you eat them, otherwise you can undo all the good those ventilated bags did in the grocery store.