This Grocery Store Trick Gets You Exactly The Amount Of Grapes You Need

Have you ever wondered why grapes come in such large bags at the grocery store? Unless you have a large family, who's eating that many grapes before they go bad? It turns out we might have been buying grapes inefficiently (and potentially wastefully) this entire time. If you're anything like me — you were today years old when you learned you could take the exact number of grapes you want out of those opened bags and transfer them to a produce bag, as long as they are priced by weight.

Aside from heading to the grocery store to prove this theory right (which it is), many people online were already spreading the word. In a Reddit thread dedicated to this very question, shoppers more knowledgeable piped in, "If you are talking about the unsealed bags where the final price is determined by the weight, then no, you do not have to buy the whole bag." Another Redditor commented and affirmed, "If they are priced by the pound and not by the bag or container, you can buy what you want. Just move them into another produce bag." You may no longer need our tips for repurposing overripe grapes — because now you know how to buy the exact amount you need, every time.