This Grocery Store Trick Gets You Exactly The Amount Of Grapes You Need
Have you ever wondered why grapes come in such large bags at the grocery store? Unless you have a large family, who's eating that many grapes before they go bad? It turns out we might have been buying grapes inefficiently (and potentially wastefully) this entire time. If you're anything like me — you were today years old when you learned you could take the exact number of grapes you want out of those opened bags and transfer them to a produce bag, as long as they are priced by weight.
Aside from heading to the grocery store to prove this theory right (which it is), many people online were already spreading the word. In a Reddit thread dedicated to this very question, shoppers more knowledgeable piped in, "If you are talking about the unsealed bags where the final price is determined by the weight, then no, you do not have to buy the whole bag." Another Redditor commented and affirmed, "If they are priced by the pound and not by the bag or container, you can buy what you want. Just move them into another produce bag." You may no longer need our tips for repurposing overripe grapes — because now you know how to buy the exact amount you need, every time.
Why grapes are packaged in large bags
So if you've ever thought about why grapes are sold in large quantities, you're not alone. One Facebook user also wanted to know why a supermarket offers them in excess, stating, "Not going for it, I pull off a smaller, more appropriate bunch and then put them in a separate bag from the roll." But the reason for a larger amount of grapes comes down to the transportation of the grapes themselves.
Grapes are more delicate than many other fruits that are mass-transported. The larger, perforated bags that hold the grapes allow for proper air circulation, as well as prevent them from being bruised or damaged on their long journey to the grocery store (the top grape-exporting countries are overseas). Additionally, this kind of packaging helps grapes stay at an optimal temperature during transport, preventing moisture build-up. So while you're pondering the nutritional differences between red and green grapes, know that you can buy only what you need on your next trip to the store. (A tip that will come in handy when garnishing the ultimate cheese board.)