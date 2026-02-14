Green Vs Red Grapes: Which Variety Provides Better Nutritional Value?

Grapes are one of the easiest "say yes" snacks out there, with very few downsides, especially on the nutrition front. Whether red or green, grapes are naturally sweet, highly hydrating, and offer a tidy bundle of nutrients and plant compounds to support your daily health goals, even in small amounts. We're talking vitamin A, C, and K, plus folate, potassium, magnesium, and lots more. And while grapes aren't a fiber powerhouse, they do contribute about 1.44 grams of fiber per cup, which can help with digestion and cholesterol levels.

For those reasons, it's fair to say that grapes belong in your steady repertoire of healthy snacks. But there's one even bigger incentive to give these pop-in-your-mouth cuties a bit more fridge space. It's the antioxidants — those under-the-radar power players that protect your body in more ways than you might imagine. This is where the green vs red grape distinctions really come into play.

In most ways, red and green varieties go "neck and neck" in nutrition comparisons, and both have excellent nutritive value. But when those antioxidants enter the equation, the two diverge in fairly considerable ways.