Why Storing Bananas Next To Other Fruits Makes Them Spoil Faster

Are your bananas getting ripe too quickly? While this may be good for making the best brown butter banana bread, it's not great if you're hoping to eat all those bananas while they're still fresh. Who knew that putting bananas in a bowl with other fruit could make them get ripe faster? Well, scientists for one, and now you do too. The reason behind this is due to the ethylene gas produced by the fruit and how it helps make all the other fruit in the bowl ripen faster. Storing that bowl of fruit in a warm, sunny place will speed the process even more. Thankfully, you can do a couple of things to slow those bananas down and prevent them from turning brown as fast.

Some fruits, such as apples and bananas, give off more ethylene than others. This is why they say to put fruit in a bag with an apple if you want it to ripen faster. This method traps the ethylene in the bag with the fruit rather than dissipating into the air. Another hack that helps ripen fruit faster is covering it in dry rice, a trick sometimes used to ripen mangos.