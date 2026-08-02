15 Cheap Ways To Stretch Burger Meat That Won't Sacrifice Flavor

Ground beef, which has long been a staple of family meals, budget meals, and struggle meals, is slowly becoming a luxury item. Wholesale beef was 12.7% more expensive in June 2026 than in June 2025, according to the USDA's Economic Research Service, and $6-$8 per pound in July 2026. When you're looking to make the most of your grocery shopping, it makes sense to stretch your budget by stretching your beef.

Ground beef is famously accommodating when it comes to adding other ingredients. Plenty of ground beef casseroles are built on the idea that you can mix a few ingredients and a pound of meat to make a family meal without sacrificing flavor, and ground beef pairs well with almost anything. When you want to stretch beef to create a filling meal with some leftovers, the best ingredients add bulk without altering the flavor too drastically. When mixed with ground beef and simple seasonings, the finished dish tastes less like half ground beef, half something else, and more like one cohesive beef dish. The ingredients we've picked have all proven themselves to be great pairings with ground beef to help stretch a meal.