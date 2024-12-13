The Scientific Reason Steak Tastes So Good With Potatoes
Steak and potatoes just work together. Whether it's rump, ribeye, or sirloin paired with fries, a baked potato, or creamy mash, there's something about this combo that makes both body and mind happy when eaten together. However, this foodie pigeon pair has gotten a bad rap in the past. Some believe that protein and starch shouldn't be eaten together because they are digested in different parts of the intestine. The reasoning behind this perspective suggests that your stomach secretes different acids to digest protein versus starch — hydrochloric acid and pepsin for protein, and ptyalin for starch – which can supposedly lead to poor gut health.
But over the years, further research has revealed that this may not be true. Scientists around the world have found that eating starch, like potatoes, can actually help with the digestion of red meat, not unlike how a touch of olive oil in your salad aids the body in absorbing the nutrients in high-fiber greens. This was evidenced in a 2012 study published in the Journal of Food Science, which showed that eating potatoes, which are known as resistant carbohydrates, with red meat can improve the digestive process and overall gut health. More than that, the study claimed that the combo is actually "one way to promote a healthy and balanced macronutrient diet."
Sciencing away the myth
So, let's talk science. Red meat and potatoes are both rich in nutrients that the body needs. Red meat is high in muscle building protein, and iron, which supports blood oxygen levels. It also contains zinc, an element beneficial for brain function and the immune system, and vitamin B12 to help produce blood and DNA cells. Potatoes, on the other hand, offer additional benefits. They are high in potassium, supporting heart functionality, and they contain vitamins A and C, which bolster the immune system and prevent cell damage. Potatoes are also a good source of fiber, and are invaluable when it comes to maintaining good gut health and regulating blood sugar levels.
Put these two together in your stomach, and they not only taste good, but they're good for you. The vitamin A in a potato helps the body to absorb the iron found in a steak. Similarly, a potato's fiber content can aid the body in absorbing less cholesterol from red meat. And that's not to mention how these resistant starches also help to reduce the amount of fat that the body stores. The intestines then mash up all the food you've eaten during the digestion process, all while secreting enzymes that break it down for the body.
It turns out, there's no reason not to cook up a hearty meal consisting of your favorite steak recipe and a delicious side of potatoes prepared just how you like them.