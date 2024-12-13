The Scientific Reason Steak Tastes So Good With Potatoes

Steak and potatoes just work together. Whether it's rump, ribeye, or sirloin paired with fries, a baked potato, or creamy mash, there's something about this combo that makes both body and mind happy when eaten together. However, this foodie pigeon pair has gotten a bad rap in the past. Some believe that protein and starch shouldn't be eaten together because they are digested in different parts of the intestine. The reasoning behind this perspective suggests that your stomach secretes different acids to digest protein versus starch — hydrochloric acid and pepsin for protein, and ptyalin for starch – which can supposedly lead to poor gut health.

But over the years, further research has revealed that this may not be true. Scientists around the world have found that eating starch, like potatoes, can actually help with the digestion of red meat, not unlike how a touch of olive oil in your salad aids the body in absorbing the nutrients in high-fiber greens. This was evidenced in a 2012 study published in the Journal of Food Science, which showed that eating potatoes, which are known as resistant carbohydrates, with red meat can improve the digestive process and overall gut health. More than that, the study claimed that the combo is actually "one way to promote a healthy and balanced macronutrient diet."