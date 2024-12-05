5 Underrated Potato Sides To Make Instead Of Your Regular Mash

Mashed potatoes are a holiday classic, but one of the wonderful things about potatoes is just how many different side dishes they can become. This is not a diss on mashed potatoes, they are popular for a reason and have earned their place as a year-round comfort food. Instead, this is a paean to the power of the humble potato, which comes in many different varieties that are all capable of being creamy, fluffy, crispy, hearty, and so many other things. So during special occasions and holidays, why stick with something you're already eating all year round? Why not explore the whole world of potato side dishes available to you and find something that will surprise your family and your guests as much as it will satisfy them?

Potatoes are the single most commonly consumed vegetable in the United States, and even taking french fries into account, that is a lot of different dishes to make from them. What makes potato side dishes so great isn't just how tasty or filling they are, but how simple, as lots of potato dishes are hands-off bake-it-and-forget-it kinds of affairs. So when we recommend these underrated potato side dishes, we are looking for recipes that aren't just as flavorful as mashed potatoes, but easy for a crowd as well. And with potatoes' transformative versatility, these options should be able to satisfy any table full of hungry diners.