The Old-School Potluck Dish That Effortlessly Stretched Ground Beef

Plenty of old-school dishes now have a bad reputation, but you can't deny that the home cooks of the 50s, 60s, and 70s knew how to work with ground beef. Sure, we still love meatloaf and sloppy joes today, but recipe books used to be filled with dishes like Salisbury steak and American-style ground beef goulash that were all about stretching meat and saving a dollar. But while plenty of old recipes have passed away with good reason, there are some that are worth holding onto. And one ground beef dish that's been hanging around, but deserves to be more popular, is calico beans.

If you already know calico beans, you might also know they are related to or interchangeable with another dish called cowboy beans. Both dishes are simple but delicious bean casseroles, made with ground beef and bacon, often flavored with a sweet-and-tangy barbecue-style sauce. Think of a more hearty and Western version of traditional baked beans. Calico beans get their name because they use multiple different kinds and colors of beans, in reference to the multi-colored pattern most associated with calico cats, or the older calico fabric the cats were originally named after.

While calico beans don't have a clear, definitive origin, it's an old-school dish that was perfect for potlucks and backyard barbecues, being simple to make in large batches, and ahead of time. In fact, calico beans are a classic dish that often gets better in the days after you make it.