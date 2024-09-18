A Chef Explains Exactly How To Form Perfect Stuffed Arancini

If you visit Sicily, do yourself a favor and eat as many arancini as possible. Those irresistible rice balls filled with comforting ingredients like ragù, mozzarella, and mushrooms can be eaten on-the-go as street food or as a fun appetizer before a hearty meal. They are a Sicilian staple with a history that spans all the way back to the 10th century, and today, they are a beloved fried food that's absolutely one of the Italian dishes you need to try at least once.

While arancini are best enjoyed under the Sicilian sun, if you can't head over to the Bel Paese, making them at home will do. Chef Jasper J. Mirabile Jr. has all of the best tips on how to form perfect stuffed arancini in the comfort of your own kitchen. Mirabile is the owner and chef of Kansas City's legendary Jasper's Restaurant, and he's also the host of Live! From Jasper's Kitchen Radio.

To begin shaping the arancini, make sure you have all of your fillings prepared, which will depend on the specific arancini recipe you've chosen. Next, Mirabile says, "In the palm of your hand, add an ice cream scoop of cooked rice, make a well in the middle and add filling such as ground beef with a little bit of tomato sauce and added cheese." The ice cream scoop will help keep your arancini a similar shape and size, leaving you with professional-looking rice balls.