Level Up The Flavor Of Bland Cabbage With The 'Dirty' Treatment
Cabbage has a bad rap for being a little dull, particularly if it's boiled to within an inch of its life. But when properly cooked, it can be downright delicious. If you've been looking for a way to make more use of it outside of cabbage rolls, take some inspiration from dirty rice to give your cabbage bold flavor while highlighting its versatility in a simple and tasty way.
A classic dirty rice recipe blends rice and meat, such as ground beef and sausage, with Cajun or Creole seasonings including cayenne and paprika. For dirty cabbage, the addition of the holy trinity of Cajun cooking — onion, bell pepper, and celery — adds a depth of flavor as well as more texture and color to the finished dish, and garlic and sweet or spicy peppers can bring more layers of flavor. Like dirty rice, you begin by browning, then setting aside the meat, then sauteeing the aromatics in the same pan to absorb the fond left behind by the meat. Then comes the cabbage — shredded or chopped cabbage is ideal. Cut it consistently so it cooks evenly, as uneven cuts are a common mistake people make with cabbage.
Cabbage brings more flavor to this dish than rice, which is more of a neutral vessel. It adds a subtle sweetness with some savory elements that rice can't provide. At the same time, it absorbs the flavor of the meat and spices. It also offers a depth of texture, as the thicker veins provide more crunch than the softer leaves.
A clean sweep for dirty cabbage
If you're not a fan of cabbage's texture, it can still work as a great swap for rice. When chopped finely, it makes a decent substitute with a look and feel similar to rice grains. You can also adjust the cooking time to match your preferred texture in ways you can't with rice. Cook the cabbage longer for a softer dish, or for a shorter time to preserve some crunch. You can also cook in stages, adding a bit of raw cabbage towards the end. This lets you combine fully cooked and lightly heated cabbage for more variation in each bite.
If you caramelize tomato paste before adding the aromatics and cabbage, you can make the dish richer and more flavorful. Alternatively, you could add seasoned, diced tomatoes to give a punch of acidity that the cabbage may otherwise lack. Add a kick of spice with chile flakes, some fresh or pickled jalapeños, or even a splash of Louisiana hot sauce. Crispy fried onion as a finishing touch can add a burst of flavor and crunch.
Don't forget that most of these elements can be switched up during cooking as well. Dirty rice gets its quirky name from the fact that you can throw almost anything into the pot, and that works just as well with cabbage. Ground chicken or turkey works here, and a little bit of bacon would add a salty, smoky element that pairs incredibly well with cabbage. Play with whatever flavors you like and take your cabbage game to the next level.