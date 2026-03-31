Level Up The Flavor Of Bland Cabbage With The 'Dirty' Treatment

Cabbage has a bad rap for being a little dull, particularly if it's boiled to within an inch of its life. But when properly cooked, it can be downright delicious. If you've been looking for a way to make more use of it outside of cabbage rolls, take some inspiration from dirty rice to give your cabbage bold flavor while highlighting its versatility in a simple and tasty way.

A classic dirty rice recipe blends rice and meat, such as ground beef and sausage, with Cajun or Creole seasonings including cayenne and paprika. For dirty cabbage, the addition of the holy trinity of Cajun cooking — onion, bell pepper, and celery — adds a depth of flavor as well as more texture and color to the finished dish, and garlic and sweet or spicy peppers can bring more layers of flavor. Like dirty rice, you begin by browning, then setting aside the meat, then sauteeing the aromatics in the same pan to absorb the fond left behind by the meat. Then comes the cabbage — shredded or chopped cabbage is ideal. Cut it consistently so it cooks evenly, as uneven cuts are a common mistake people make with cabbage.

Cabbage brings more flavor to this dish than rice, which is more of a neutral vessel. It adds a subtle sweetness with some savory elements that rice can't provide. At the same time, it absorbs the flavor of the meat and spices. It also offers a depth of texture, as the thicker veins provide more crunch than the softer leaves.