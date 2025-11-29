How 17 Classic Southern Dishes Got Their Quirky Names

When it comes to comfort food, no region in the U.S. does it like the South. Those in-the-know can tell you that there are many Southern side dishes that you should definitely try at least once, and that includes things like fried green tomatoes, succotash, hush puppies, corn fritters, and any number of casseroles. (A sweet potato casserole with bacon? Yes, please!)

That list brings up a question, though, and if you're wondering why so many Southern dishes have such odd names, you're not alone. What the heck does "succotash" mean, anyway? We know what hush puppies are, but ... why? Is it acceptable to order a hoecake in polite company? What is poke salad? If Southern cuisine leaves you with more questions than answers, don't worry. We've got you covered.

Let's talk about some iconic Southern dishes, how they were named, and talk a bit about where they came from. Not only will you get a little inspiration for your meal planning with some seriously outstanding dishes (that might just be easier to make than you think), but we're also going to hook you up with some fun facts to share at the table. You're welcome!