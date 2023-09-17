The Unexpectedly Delicious Way Pig Pickin' Cake Got Its Name

Pig Pickin' Cake is a delicious, fun-named dessert you may have never heard of if you don't live in the South. No, it's not a cake for pigs — and there's no pork product inside the cake. In fact, this delicate dessert isn't savory at all. Pig Pickin' cake is frequently enjoyed at summer BBQs, parties, and other community events, and got its ear-catching nickname from being served at large events where whole pigs would be roasted and eaten. As people would pick apart the pig, dishes like Pig Pickin' Cake would be dished out as well.

This cake is a simple vanilla-based cake with juicy mandarin oranges, typically presented as a layered cake but often made in sheet cake form when larger groups are being served. The cake is then coated in a whipped frosting and lightly sweetened with vanilla pudding and pineapple bits. It is a surefire way to get raving reviews at your next big gathering, and the catchy name makes this dessert unforgettable.