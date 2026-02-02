10 Mistakes Everyone Makes When Cooking Cabbage

Cabbage is often relegated to the foods we buy when we are being frugal or on a health kick. It may be a food that you hated in your childhood, so you don't revisit it in adulthood, or you only eat it when you're making a specific recipe that includes it. This is a shame, as it's such a versatile food. It's also affordable, highly nutritious, and long-lasting, so it offers us benefits on all fronts. It's arguably one of the most underrated vegetables of our time. As a culinary-trained food business owner, I like to introduce people to cabbage in new ways they may not have tried, and often, they walk away with an open mind and more enthusiasm for it.

From what I've encountered with my clients and guests, most people aren't preparing cabbage the right way. Either they aren't familiar with all the various ways of preparing it, or they find cabbage intimidating and are unsure of how to handle it. In truth, cabbage can be a difficult vegetable to manage if you don't have some know-how, and there are various pitfalls that people can fall into. But once you learn how to avoid them, cabbage could become a part of your weekly meal rotation. Here are some mistakes that everyone makes when cooking cabbage.