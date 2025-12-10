Don't Ditch Outer Cabbage Leaves — Use Them To Make Soup Instead

Discarding the outer parts of a cabbage can feel like second nature. Into the trash they go as you're figuring out all the different ways to cook cabbage, unknowingly missing out on the potential for a heartwarming soup. All it takes to coax it out is a bit of simmering, a hearty broth, seasonings, and some patience. Just give them the same attention you give the inner layers, and you will be pleasantly surprised by the magic that's ladled into your bowl.

Yes, outer cabbage leaves are edible. More often than not, we only remove them because they appear bruised and blemished, not to mention the tough, fibrous texture and a significantly more pronounced bitterness. Unappealing as this may sound, you will hardly notice it once the leaves have spent enough time in the simmering pot. That's when they soften into a pliable chewiness, gently crunching under your teeth as they release a vegetal sweetness. The flavors turn more pleasant, albeit with a lingering bitter taste that mingles with the soup's warm undertone. In essence, it's no different than regular cabbage soups, except this time, you're truly tasting cabbage in all of its cruciferous glory.