The Veggie Duo You Need For A Korean-Inspired Summer Salad

Sometimes, all you need is a bowl of summer salad to refresh the palate and chase away that sweltering heat. After all, what's better than digging into fresh produce infused with gorgeous flavors? Temporarily stepping away from the usual colorful fruits and grilled greens, cucumber and cabbage is the Korean-inspired combination you may find yourself munching on all summer. Although seemingly simple, as we've come to discover with our cucumber kimchi salad recipe, these veggies are actually a match made in salad heaven.

In Korean cuisine, cucumber salad is a mealtime staple for many. You can easily find it alongside hearty, rich main courses, offering its very own fresh taste and spicy kick. When cabbage joins the party, its crisp, clean flavor makes it a perfect match, building right into the overall freshness. According to recipe developer Miriam Hahn, when marinated overnight with robust seasonings, these veggies are the perfect shortcut to achieving that coveted kimchi taste without the long waiting period. The spices and condiments are, of course, staples in many Asian dishes. What you get in the end is an exquisite balance of light and vibrant flavor notes, coming together in every crunchy bite.

Simple yet flavorful, this Korean-inspired salad is a great side dish. Needless to say, Korean main courses like bibimbap, jjajangmyeon (black bean sauce noodles), japchae, and bulgogi are all ideal companions. Beyond that, feel free to serve it cold in your daily summer meals or outdoor grills with savory, hearty proteins.