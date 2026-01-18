This High-Fat Tip Turns Basic Cabbage Into A Showstopper

Cabbage may not be found at the top of many people's lists of favorite vegetables, but with the right preparation, this hardy workhorse of a brassica can be turned from a decent side dish to the centerpiece of your dinner table. That preparation, which turns humble cabbage into the kind of dish everyone at the table will be jockeying for a second serving of, starts with adding an ample quantity of fat to your cook.

You see, cabbage, like all brassicas — a genus which includes broccoli, kale, cauliflower, and Brussels sprouts, among others — is at its best when caramelized. Cabbage is often relegated to soups, stews, and boiled dinners, but the flavor of cabbage wakes up when browned. This caramelization of brassicas happens due to the Maillard reaction, a complex interplay of amino acids and sugars. To accomplish this task without drying it out too much, however, cabbage needs plenty of fat in the mix.

The problem with the Maillard reaction is that it only occurs at relatively high temperatures, with the best effects taking place upwards of 280 degrees Fahrenheit. This might not seem high in terms of typical cooking temperatures, but it is for foods with significant water content, like cabbage. Water boils at 212 degrees Fahrenheit, which disperses heat. Naked, cabbage will slowly steam off its water, leading to a pale, dry final product. Adding a layer of oil seals in the moisture of the cabbage while also allowing the necessary high-temperature heat transfer to create those beautiful browned edges.