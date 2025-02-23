How To Cook Cabbage In The Oven For A Quick And Easy Side Dish
Cabbage is as versatile as it is diverse, encompassing numerous varieties and a broad range of cooking methods. Both thin and hearty varieties of cabbage have raw preparations (like Napa cabbage salad or the countless ways to make coleslaw). However, roasting cabbage in the oven transforms its flavor and texture for the ultimate upgrade. Plus, it's quick, easy, and passive. You can slide cabbage into the oven and forget about it while you prepare the rest of dinner.
Cabbage caramelizes and browns in a hot oven, resulting in a sweet and savory flavor, tender texture, and crunchy, browned edges for a smoky charred finish. Green and red cabbage are ideal for the oven, while daintier varieties like Napa or savoy are the types you should avoid caramelizing. The quickest way to roast cabbage is by cutting it into wedges because that decreases prep time considerably and you won't need to flip or turn them during the cooking process. Another option is roasting shredded or sliced cabbage by coring the wedges and cutting them into thin strips, stirring them about halfway through cooking.
Seasoning and serving ideas for roasted cabbage
Cabbage has a savory, vegetal, slightly bitter flavor that roasting concentrates and sweetens. While a neutral avocado oil is an effective coating that won't interfere with the natural flavors of cabbage, flavored oils will bring another savory layer. Olive oil brings an earthy richness to complement the sweet, savory, and bitter notes in roasted cabbage. Of course, oil is also a conduit for other seasonings. Salt and pepper are fundamental, but aromatics like minced garlic and spices like red pepper flakes, smoked paprika, and sumac would work well, too. For an Asian-style roasted cabbage, you can dress wedges with a blend of sesame oil, canola, light and dark soy sauce, and honey. You can serve these Asian-style wedges over a bed of white rice with a fried egg and your own Furikake seasoning blend.
You can also keep the seasonings to a minimum for the roast itself, adding flavors afterward with dressings, sauces, and other garnishes. For example, you could toss roasted shredded cabbage in an herby lemon vinaigrette before topping it with toasted pine nuts and feta cheese crumbles. Drizzle roasted potato wedges with pomegranate molasses and tahini sauce for a tangy, sweet, and nutty complement.