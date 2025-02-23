How To Cook Cabbage In The Oven For A Quick And Easy Side Dish

Cabbage is as versatile as it is diverse, encompassing numerous varieties and a broad range of cooking methods. Both thin and hearty varieties of cabbage have raw preparations (like Napa cabbage salad or the countless ways to make coleslaw). However, roasting cabbage in the oven transforms its flavor and texture for the ultimate upgrade. Plus, it's quick, easy, and passive. You can slide cabbage into the oven and forget about it while you prepare the rest of dinner.

Cabbage caramelizes and browns in a hot oven, resulting in a sweet and savory flavor, tender texture, and crunchy, browned edges for a smoky charred finish. Green and red cabbage are ideal for the oven, while daintier varieties like Napa or savoy are the types you should avoid caramelizing. The quickest way to roast cabbage is by cutting it into wedges because that decreases prep time considerably and you won't need to flip or turn them during the cooking process. Another option is roasting shredded or sliced cabbage by coring the wedges and cutting them into thin strips, stirring them about halfway through cooking.