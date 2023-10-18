The Types Of Cabbage You Should Avoid Caramelizing

Of course, if there are some cabbages to avoid caramelizing, there also are some varieties that work particularly well for this cooking method — and that's where green or red cabbages come in. With their sturdier and thicker leaves, these varieties can withstand the intense heat and extended cooking time required for caramelization. The resulting dish consists of melty, silky, caramelized leaves instead of a wilted, mushy mess. Red and green cabbage leaves will also readily absorb all the dish's flavors — such as bay leaves, caraway seeds, and aromatics like garlic and red onion — while giving you the perfect mouthfeel.

To caramelize cabbage, cut a washed and dried green or red cabbage into wedges, with the core not cut all the way through to hold all the leaves together during the cooking process. Pan-sear the wedges until golden brown, along with chopped red onions, ginger, and garlic. Then, deglaze the pan with a splash of white wine and add a splash of apple cider or rice vinegar for acidity; this will balance out the cabbage's nuanced earthy flavor. A savory broth, like chicken, mushroom, or even dashi combined with some honey, miso, mustard, and aromatic herbs sets the stage for oven-roasting the cabbage to melty, caramelized perfection. As long as you start with a cabbage that will hold up to the process and absorb flavors rather than lending bitterness of its own, you'll be assured a delicious, comforting plate.