Bacon Is The Key To Richer Flavors In Roasted Cabbage
Cabbage is one of those vegetables that can fall flat if it doesn't get the love that it deserves. Sure, you can boil or steam it, but why not pop it in the oven and roast the stuff? An assertive roast will yield a charred exterior and tender insides — no slimy, limp cabbage leaves in sight.
It's scientific logic: By combining sugar and protein with high heat, we trigger the beloved Maillard reaction, a chemical phenomenon that crisps and chars food. It's the reason we know and love crunchy seared Brussels sprouts, blackened fish, and now, roasted cabbage. To further elevate your roasted cabbage, be sure to add one star ingredient: bacon. The salty cut of pork will add another layer of texture and savoriness to the final product. But it's the bacon fat that truly ties the dish together, seeping into the cabbage as it browns in the oven and infusing an unmistakable smokiness.
Bacon boosts flavor
Cabbage and bacon is an age-old combination, particularly in the American South, where seasoned cabbage leaves are sauteed with bacon. To roast your cabbage instead, start by cutting it into large wedges. When slicing the cabbage, avoid removing its core, which will hold the leaves together as they roast in the oven. Arrange the wedges on an oil-slicked baking sheet lined with foil. Season with salt and pepper, and add generous brushes of olive oil.
Add your bacon (whether chopped finely or in small slices) to the baking sheet. It's crucial to ensure that your ingredients aren't crowded too closely together, which can reduce the potential for crisped, browned edges. Stick the baking sheet into a preheated oven at 400 degrees Fahrenheit and check after 20 or 25 minutes to ensure everything has reached your ideal level of doneness. From there, season with your preferred garnishes, adding a squeeze of fresh lemon or a drizzle of homemade vinaigrette to finish off your masterpiece with some brightness.