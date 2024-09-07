Bacon Is The Key To Richer Flavors In Roasted Cabbage

Cabbage is one of those vegetables that can fall flat if it doesn't get the love that it deserves. Sure, you can boil or steam it, but why not pop it in the oven and roast the stuff? An assertive roast will yield a charred exterior and tender insides — no slimy, limp cabbage leaves in sight.

It's scientific logic: By combining sugar and protein with high heat, we trigger the beloved Maillard reaction, a chemical phenomenon that crisps and chars food. It's the reason we know and love crunchy seared Brussels sprouts, blackened fish, and now, roasted cabbage. To further elevate your roasted cabbage, be sure to add one star ingredient: bacon. The salty cut of pork will add another layer of texture and savoriness to the final product. But it's the bacon fat that truly ties the dish together, seeping into the cabbage as it browns in the oven and infusing an unmistakable smokiness.