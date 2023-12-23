Store-Bought Cauliflower Rice Is The Easy Way To Bulk Up Your Burgers

As almost any hamburger aficionado would agree, the secret to a great burger patty lies in the ground beef — or, more specifically, what you mix into the ground beef. There are countless ways to get creative with your meat's mix-ins, from kicking up the flavor with a touch of spice to doubling up the carnivorous content with bits of sausage or bacon. But if you're looking for an especially healthy way to elevate your beef patty, turn to cauliflower rice.

The cruciferous alternative to traditional rice will provide some starchy heft to the ground beef while allowing you to use less meat per patty, therefore creating an overall lighter burger without having to sacrifice its hearty bulk. Better yet, the bits of cauliflower will help you to sneak some veggies into your dish, or onto the plate of a fickle eater who typically turns up their nose at anything resembling a vegetable.

Riced cauliflower is also a great choice for making better-for-you burgers due to its subtle flavoring, which takes a backseat to the more robust, meaty flavor of your beef or any spices and seasonings you may choose to incorporate into your patty (or on top of it). Due to its moisture content, a bit of cauliflower should also keep your beef patty nice and juicy, ensuring a moist, tender bite once it's hot off the grill. Healthy and delicious? Sounds like a burger win all around.