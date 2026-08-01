These Are Costco's 9 Best Cakes Of 2026 — So Far

Out of all the tempting desserts sold at the chain, few are as exciting as Costco's popular cakes. Often sporting fun flavors, stunning visual appeal, and gigantic portion sizes, it's no wonder shoppers go wild when brand-new layer cakes, cheesecakes, and more join the bulk retailer's lineup. So far, 2026 has brought several never-before-seen cakes to warehouse shelves, and we've selected the best treats of the year that have already become fan favorites.

We looked at taste tests, reviews, and social media buzz from Costco shoppers to find out which new cakes earned the most raves, delivering uniqueness, great value, and a top-notch taste in every sweet bite. In 2026, eye-catching, social media-ready treats have dominated Costco shelves, along with trendy flavors like salted caramel and Dubai chocolate. The chain's popular Kirkland Signature bar cakes also keep generating hype, with two new varieties debuting over the summer to much praise.

Some of these must-buy Costco bakery items are still available at warehouses across the United States or Canada, as of late July. Others are seasonal goodies that have already left shelves, but may return in coming years. Don't miss your chance to try these stacked, frosted, fluffy gems, either right now or in the future.

Prices are as of the date of publication and may vary based on region.