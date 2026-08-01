These Are Costco's 9 Best Cakes Of 2026 — So Far
Out of all the tempting desserts sold at the chain, few are as exciting as Costco's popular cakes. Often sporting fun flavors, stunning visual appeal, and gigantic portion sizes, it's no wonder shoppers go wild when brand-new layer cakes, cheesecakes, and more join the bulk retailer's lineup. So far, 2026 has brought several never-before-seen cakes to warehouse shelves, and we've selected the best treats of the year that have already become fan favorites.
We looked at taste tests, reviews, and social media buzz from Costco shoppers to find out which new cakes earned the most raves, delivering uniqueness, great value, and a top-notch taste in every sweet bite. In 2026, eye-catching, social media-ready treats have dominated Costco shelves, along with trendy flavors like salted caramel and Dubai chocolate. The chain's popular Kirkland Signature bar cakes also keep generating hype, with two new varieties debuting over the summer to much praise.
Some of these must-buy Costco bakery items are still available at warehouses across the United States or Canada, as of late July. Others are seasonal goodies that have already left shelves, but may return in coming years. Don't miss your chance to try these stacked, frosted, fluffy gems, either right now or in the future.
Prices are as of the date of publication and may vary based on region.
Waffle Cone Bar Cake
Costco's newest ice cream-inspired bar cake made a splash when it hit U.S. stores in June. The Kirkland Signature Waffle Cone Bar Cake pairs waffle cone-flavored cake with waffle cone pieces, marbled icing, and adorable mini waffle cones. Customers say the mix of creamy and crunchy textures is irresistible, while the flavor is akin to tiramisu and tres leches cake. "It may genuinely be [in the] top three cakes of all time for me," one Redditor wrote.
The 2.8-pound Kirkland Signature Waffle Cone Bar Cake is still available at Costco for $21.55.
Jean's Posh Pantry S'mores Bundt Cake
This is another treat full of nostalgic summer flavors; Costco added Jean's Posh Pantry S'mores Bundt Cakes to U.S. shelves in late June, and it's still up for grabs in July. This 36-ounce cake features chocolate-and-vanilla marbled cake with oversized marshmallows, graham cracker crumbles, and chocolate generously piled on top. While tasty as-is, shoppers recommend heating up a slice for that melty s'mores effect and serving with milk or ice cream to cut the richness.
Grab the Jean's Posh Pantry S'mores Bundt Cake for $11.59 at Costco.
Kirkland Signature Mini Mousse Cake Variety Pack
Costco Canada's elegant Kirkland Signature Mini Mousse Cake Variety Pack can treat six sweets lovers to three fun flavors. Reviewers say that the white chocolate strawberry cake has a fresh berry taste; the chocolate hazelnut variety is deep and rich; and the tropical cake is full of harmonious pineapple, passionfruit, and mango flavors. An ideal sweet ending to a small dinner party, this is one Costco Canada item that U.S. shoppers will wish they had.
You can still find the Kirkland Signature Mini Mousse Cake Variety Pack at Canadian Costco stores for $20.42.
We Take the Cake Chocolate Hazelnut Crunch Cake
The highly buzzed-about We Take the Cake Chocolate Hazelnut Crunch Cake proves that Kirkland desserts aren't the only standout treats at Costco. This 1.64-pound sheet cake layers chocolate cake with hazelnut cream, kadayif (aka kataifi or shredded phyllo dough), chocolate ganache, and crushed hazelnuts. Shoppers compare it to Ferrero Rocher chocolate in cake form, adding that it's a must-try for Nutella lovers, too. "It's very dangerous," one Redditor said. "Did not last long at our house."
U.S. customers can find the We Take the Cake Chocolate Hazelnut Crunch Cake at Costco for $9.99 to $16.99.
Samlip Strawberry Fullmoon Chiffon Cakes
If you don't like heavy-tasting desserts or find a whole cake to be a big commitment, the Samlip Strawberry Fullmoon Chiffon Cakes are the Costco treat for you. These bite-sized Korean cake sandwiches are filled with strawberry cream, creating a treat that's super light and simple yet so good, according to Costco shoppers. "They are the perfect size and delicious," one Reddit user wrote. "I accidentally ate three."
U.S. customers can grab a 12-count box of Samlip Strawberry Fullmoon Chiffon Cakes at Costco for around $11.
Chocolate Chip Cookie Bar Cake
Costco's best new bar cake of 2026 combines a stunning grown-up presentation with the flavors of a childhood favorite. The Kirkland Signature Chocolate Chip Cookie Bar Cake features vanilla and chocolate cake; chocolate chip cookie dough mousse; chocolate frosting; and mini cookies, creating a creamy, cookie-tastic dessert that fans call one of Costco's most delicious cakes yet. While this cake is out of stock at many locations as of this writing, customers will surely keep their eyes peeled for a future comeback.
The 2.5-pound Kirkland Signature Chocolate Chip Cookie Bar Cake costs $18.99 at U.S. Costco locations.
Limoncello Mascarpone Cake
Another Canadian Costco dessert that you won't find in America, the seasonal, spring-friendly Limoncello Mascarpone Cake won raves for its wonderfully strong citrus flavor, created by layers of lemon cake and curd, balanced by a creamy mascarpone and white chocolate spread. "It's hands down one of the best lemon cakes I've ever had!" wrote a customer on Facebook, while others claimed it was Costco's tastiest cake. Some fans even bought two in a row because they couldn't stay away.
The Kirkland Signature Limoncello Mascarpone Cake was sold for $26.99 at Costco locations in Canada.
Salted Caramel Cheesecake
When you imagine rich salted caramel combined with Costco's legendary store-brand cheesecake, it's easy to see why the Kirkland Signature Salted Caramel Cheesecake ranks among Costco's best new bakery items of 2026. With layers of rich, flavorful, yet surprisingly airy caramel cheesecake, salted caramel sauce, and whipped topping, this dessert became an instant classic among customers. As of July, the seemingly seasonal baked good appears to be out of stock at many U.S. stores, but its positive reception bodes well for a return.
The 4.5-pound Kirkland Signature Salted Caramel Cheesecake was priced at $23.99 at U.S. Costco stores.
Pistachio Chocolate Cake
Canadian Costco shoppers were lucky to find the Kirkland Signature Pistachio Chocolate Cake on shelves in 2026. This dessert includes layers of chocolate cake, crispy kataifi, white chocolate cream, chocolate ganache, and chopped pistachios. Customers raved that the taste was rich yet not too sweet, and the presentation made this 4-pound cake worth the price. While it appears to be out of stock at many locations, until it returns — and perhaps makes its way to other countries — you can enjoy other beloved Costco Dubai chocolate items in the meantime.
The Kirkland Signature Pistachio Chocolate Cake sold for $34.99 at Canadian Costco locations.