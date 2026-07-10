Costco's Best New Bar Cake Of 2026 (So Far) Blows Regular Cookie Cake Out Of The Water
Costco's bakery is, arguably, one of the best parts of the store. Not only do you have its cookies, which we ranked from worst to best but also more than enough party-sized Costco cakes to go around. The warehouse is known for also dropping whimsical items that inspire shoppers with a sweet tooth to travel to their nearest location as soon as possible to grab them. The latest item that has shoppers going wild on the internet is none other than the Kirkland Signature Chocolate Chip Cookie Bar Cake.
This cake has been called one of the best new Costco bakery items of 2026 — and for good reason. It features layers of chocolate chip-studded vanilla cake, chocolate cake, chocolate icing, chocolate chip blondie bits, and cookie whipped cream, weighing in at over 2.5 pounds and costing under $20. It appears, based on Reddit comments, to be one of Costco's seasonal bar cakes. It rolled out in January and, as of the date of publication, is out of stock at many Costco locations. Although it may not be difficult to currently find it stores, that has not stopped Costco shoppers from sharing all of the things they adore (and now miss) about it. "I fear what unearthly things I'd do to that cake if it ever crossed my path," said one Redditor. "Great. Now I have to make extra trips to Costco to see if they have this," chimed another.
Is this beloved Costco bar cake gone forever?
This item has been called not just a bakery favorite but also one of the best releases of the entire store in 2026. And based on the diverse, plentiful layers and unique pairing of chocolate, vanilla, and cookie pieces, it's no wonder why. It takes a cookie cake and spins it on its head, turning it into an occasion worthy of a celebration, which is why shoppers were going to stores in droves to try it. But now that Costco has unveiled other bar cakes in its place, like the Caramel Tres Leches and Carrot Bar Cake, customers are asking whether they can expect to see the Chocolate Chip Cookie Bar Cake reappear in the bakery section.
The answer to that question is muddled. According to one Reddit user who allegedly works in the bakery section at Costco, "It's literally whenever they want to send us a new item," they said, noting that some cakes do appear to pop up around the holidays or changing seasons. "We currently have a tiramisu cheesecake so it's possible the bar cake may not come back (even though it's asked about every day lol)," they added. The best thing shoppers can do is keep their eyes on the bakery section to see if it makes its way back into the warehouse; just make sure not to miss out on it if it does.