11 Desserts From Costco Canada That You Won't Find On American Shelves
The most tempting dessert is the one you can't have, which is why many of Costco Canada's desserts have us wishing we could find them on American shelves. There are many countries that have Costco, but products seem even more tempting when only a simple land border is a reason why they're not a part of the store's lineup. Unsurprisingly, for a country that has a maple leaf on its flag, several desserts at Costco Canada contain maple syrup, but that's not the case for all the desserts you'll find there. Costco Canada has several classics that Canadians have grown up eating as well as some contemporary desserts that Canadians get to enjoy.
Sometimes Costco Canada products we wish to have in the U.S. end up finding their way to American Costco. For example, Costco stores in several U.S. states and Puerto Rico started carrying Canadian-made OMG! Milk chocolate almond toffee clusters in February of 2026. So, wish upon a star or write to Costco if you'd like to see some of these available locally. You never know what might happen. However, at this point, these 11 desserts from Costco Canada aren't the ones you're likely to find on U.S. shelves, although we wish you could.
Vachon Super Jos Louis
One Costco Canada dessert that you won't find in the U.S. is Super Jos Louis. This small, round, chocolate-covered sponge cake dessert with vanilla creme looks sort of like a Hostess Ding Dong. However, it's been a Canadian favorite since 1932, making it older than Ding Dongs, which have only been available since 1967. In fact, all the company's other snack cakes will remind you of the ones sold by Hostess and Little Debbie in the U.S. Husband and wife Joseph-Arcade Vachon and Rose-Anna Giroux opened their first bakery in 1923 and created this particular classic dessert nearly a decade later, naming it after their sons: Joseph (Jos) and Louis.
The box of Super Jose Louis you get from Costco Canada has six individually wrapped cakes inside to enjoy at your leisure, and they're larger than the typical ones that Canadians grew up eating (thus, the "super" moniker). Those who try this Canadian treat for the first time often declare them better than Ding Dongs, saying that they taste freshly baked, which is not something anyone would ever say about a Ding Dong. So, it's a shame they don't tend to cross the border to land on U.S. shelves.
Maple Terroir stroopwafel cookies - various flavors
Stroopwafel fans may be jealous to learn that there are not one but three stroopwafel flavors available at Canadian Costco that they can't find in the U.S. These stroopwafels are made by Maple Terroir, a family-owned Canadian brand that has been around since 1978, sharing maple products with the world. Sadly, the brand's stroopwafels aren't easy to find in the U.S., which is disappointing since they feature maple flavors, unlike typical stroopwafels.
Maple Terroir produces five different stroopwafel flavors, but it appears that Costco only has three of them. The highest-rated flavor Costco Canada has is Maple Terroir Cocoa Chocolate Maple Stroopwafel. Reviewers praise the crunchy exterior and chewy center. Fans like to place the cookie on top of a coffee cup to warm up and attain the right texture before eating. The chocolate flavor is very chocolatey and pairs well with the maple flavor. The plain maple syrup stroopwafels have slightly lower ratings, but maple syrup fans seem to like them. Strawberry Maple Cream is another option that reviewers also seem to love. The only ones missing from the Costco lineup are Matcha Green Tea Maple and Wild Blueberry Maple, which also sound delicious. They come in a 35-pack of individually wrapped cookies that you can indulge in at your leisure ... assuming you're in Canada and are able to buy them.
Maple Terroir pure maple syrup gourmet butter popcorn
Another maple-centric Canadian product that we'd love to try is Maple Terroir Pure Maple Syrup Gourmet Butter Popcorn. While U.S. Costco sometimes has caramel popcorn, we'd love to see this maple-infused version.
The maple syrup butter flavor is the only popcorn flavor that Maple Terroir makes so far. The popcorn is handcrafted in Canada and features a buttery coating with organic Canadian maple syrup, along with maple extract and other sugars. The company relies on small batch production and the caramel inclusion is done by hand, resulting in top quality product. The company claims that due to absence of unpopped kernels, its popcorn won't get stuck in your teeth, which is certainly a bonus. Fans of this popcorn claim it has a potent real maple flavor and find it tremendously addictive. Luckily, it comes pre-portioned in a dozen 3.5-ounce bags that are 130 calories each, which is a good way to prevent consuming it all at once.
These sound so delicious that we're itching to cross the border and go to a Canadian Costco just to try them. And, yes, U.S. Costco memberships work outside the U.S., including Canada. For those who can't make it to Canada, we're at least left hoping for fall return of Trader Joe's Maple and Sea Salt Kettle popcorn.
Healthy Choice Greek Frozen Yogurt Bars
While you likely recognize Healthy Choice as a brand you see in the freezer section of grocery stores in the U.S., you won't see Healthy Choice Greek Frozen Yogurt Bars, which are made in Canada. Instead, Costco in the U.S. has Yasso yogurt bars. However, they don't come in fun fruit flavors like the Healthy Choice ones do.
The box of Healthy Choice Greek yogurt bars comes with seven blueberry and vanilla and seven strawberry and vanilla frozen yogurt bars. Plus, they contain no artificial colors or flavors. They are also just 100 calories per bar and only have 1 gram of fat, helping it live up to the brand's name. When they're not on the shelves at Costco Canada, customers get a little antsy because they really enjoy them. Customers say they appear to be seasonal but always seem to return to Costco Canada. But, alas, they're never on the shelves in the U.S.
Natrel Fudge Bars
Another beloved frozen dessert at Costco Canada is Natrel Fudge Bars. All the milk in these bars comes from Canada. While Natrel makes a lot of lactose-free products and ice cream, these aren't labeled as being without lactose. These organic, low-fat bars are only 90 calories each, and they even contain fiber. They come in a 14-pack box, and even without approaching these from a health-conscious perspective, customers seem to really enjoy them.
Customers say that these bars remind them of a frozen version of a Wendy's Frosty or just a frozen version of soft-serve chocolate ice cream in general. It's great to satisfy a chocolate craving and seems to be loved by all family members. They can easily become an after-dinner dessert habit. Costco in the U.S. has something similar with its HC Organic Fudge Bars, which is one of the great Costco ice cream finds. However, people aren't raving about those on social media like they do with Canadian Natrel fudge bars.
Piccola Cucina Regali Macaroons - various flavors
Another dessert that you'll probably not find on U.S. shelves is Piccola Cucina Regali Macaroons. Despite sounding Italian, this is a Canadian product. However, the mother-and-daughter-owned company is Italian-inspired, and the macaroons are made following Italian tradition. These macaroons are also gluten-free since they're mostly made with ground nuts, sugar, egg whites, honey, and flavoring — no wheat flour included.
The company makes pistachio almond (pistachioretti), almond (amaretti), maple walnut (walnutti), and lemon lavender (limonetti) macaroons. So, you might encounter either a singular flavor or a variety pack. However, it seems that the walnutti flavor gets the highest rating. Each bag comes with eight macaroons. Reviewers say that the cookies are soft and aren't overly sweet but tend to be irresistible. Those looking for gluten-free cookies claim that there is no weird aftertaste that's common in products made with alternative flours.
Dare Bear Paws - various flavors
Dare Bear Paws is another made-in-Canada Costco dessert product that we can't find in U.S. stores. The visual cuteness factor with a cartoon-like brown bear on the box immediately draws us in. The original flavor is a basic chocolate chip cookie, but there's also a double chocolate flavor (a chocolate cookie with chocolate chips). What makes them special is that they're shaped like bear paws. Another draw of this brand is that it has no artificial colors, flavors, or sweeteners. In fact, nearly all the ingredients listed on the box except vegetable glycerine are ones you're likely to use when you bake chocolate chip cookies at home. These also come in 40 separate pouches, each containing two cookies with 140 total calories. So, they're easy to add as a special lunchbox treat or as a portion-controlled snack or dessert.
Fans of Dare Bear Paws who enjoyed them growing up but are outside Canada often import them for the sake of nostalgia, thinking of how much they once enjoyed them. People also buy them for special events like National Teddy Bear Picnic Day, which comes around every July 10th. Reviewers enjoy how soft the cookies are and the fact that the chocolate chips are real. Another bonus for those with allergies is that these cookies are peanut-free.
Christie Dad's oatmeal cookies - various flavors
Christie Dad's cookies have been a part of Canada's store-bought cookie culture since 1929. So, they come with a side of nostalgia for many Canadians who buy them. These cookies have no artificial colorings or flavorings, and the ingredients are mainly ones you're likely to have in your kitchen.
Two flavors you can often find at Costco Canada are Dad's Classic Oatmeal Cookies and Dad's Oatmeal Chocolate Chip Cookies. Christie also makes an oatmeal raisin variety, which we suppose could show up on shelves as well, but they don't seem to be as popular online. Interestingly, both varieties available at Costco include raisin paste as a sweetener, even if there aren't whole raisins in the cookies. Both include cinnamon, with the chocolate chip one also featuring coconut and ginger. Costco sells its Dad's cookies in a box with 54 small packages that have two cookies each. So, you're actually getting 108 cookies in the box, but you get them in 170-calorie portions. These cookies are large, hard, and crunchy, which long-time Canadian fans say makes them good for dipping in hot tea or coffee.
Bassé Maple Nut Mix with Dark Chocolate Dried Cranberries
There's no shortage of maple-flavored dessert offerings in Canada, and another that Costco carries there is Bassé Maple Nut Mix with Dark Chocolate Dried Cranberries. Bassé is a family-owned Canadian brand that's been making nut-based products since 1990. The mix contains almonds, walnuts, pecans, and cashews with a sugary maple coating that makes them more interesting than regular nuts. Plus, they're paired with chocolate-covered cranberries.
Customers who love this mix often it regularly because it has ended up becoming a family favorite. Unfortunately, these don't come in individual portion-control packages like so many Costco Canada snack products seem to. We say unfortunately only because so many reviewers who count this as a favorite nut mix say it's difficult to stop eating it once you get started. Luckily for those who adore it, though, it comes in a 2-pack, with each bag containing 800 grams (around 28 ounces), which is 16 servings per bag and 32 total servings.
Kraft Crunchy Peanut Butter Ice Cream Bars
In the U.S., most of us think about cheese when we think about Kraft, but those who shop the freezer section of Costco Canada get to enjoy Kraft Peanut Butter Crunchy Ice Cream Bar. These are peanut-butter-swirled vanilla ice cream bars with a peanut-butter-infused hard shell that's elevated with crunchy peanut bits — no cheese included. The box features Kraft's teddy bear mascots, enticing you to try ice cream bars just like they normally tempt Canadians to buy Kraft peanut butter.
These are a peanut-butter-lover's dream ice cream bars, and they have Canadian Redditors going ga-ga over them. Reviewers say that they're both sweet and salty, offering a perfect flavor combination. Several people count them as the best ice cream bars they've ever tasted, especially if they're big peanut butter fans. The ice cream is very creamy, and chocolate lovers don't even miss chocolate. Lots of customers find them addictive and can't help buying them again on future Costco trips. They only come with 12 bars per box, which doesn't seem like enough for a large family if they're as good as people say. With such high praise, it's a shame peanut butter lovers can't get anything remotely like this Canadian Kraft product in U.S. Costco. Instead, the only Kraft ice cream we get in the U.S. is Van Leeuwen's Kraft Macaroni & Cheese ice cream, which is not even similar.
Christie Mr. Christie's Arrowroot Biscuits
The original Mr. Christie, William Christie, was a Scottish immigrant to Canada whose award-winning cookies started out in a small bakery but moved to factory production by the late 1800s. Mr. Christie's arrowroot biscuits first came out in 1906, and Nabisco bought the company in 1928, both years after the original Mr. Christie's death. Now, Nabisco and Mr. Christie's name is part of Mondelēz International. It seems that the only cookies with a Mr. Christie's label that Mondelēz still makes in Canada is Mr. Christie's arrowroot cookies. The ingredient list for this cookie is by no means one that looks like something you'd bake up in your own kitchen, but it's still a tasty, beloved cookie. If you're not familiar with arrowroot, it's a powder that comes from a root vegetable, but it provides more of a crisp texture for the cookies rather than adding any flavor.
While arrowroot cookies are common as teething cookies for babies and toddlers, fans of these cookies say that both children and adults love them. However, some people who have been eating them for years seem to think the recipe might have changed slightly. With only 8 grams of sugar per five cookies, they aren't as sweet as some other options (compare that to Dad's classic oatmeal cookies with 13 grams in about the same weight). Thus, reviewers say they're great for dunking in hot tea or milk.