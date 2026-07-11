11 Desserts From Costco Canada That You Won't Find On American Shelves

The most tempting dessert is the one you can't have, which is why many of Costco Canada's desserts have us wishing we could find them on American shelves. There are many countries that have Costco, but products seem even more tempting when only a simple land border is a reason why they're not a part of the store's lineup. Unsurprisingly, for a country that has a maple leaf on its flag, several desserts at Costco Canada contain maple syrup, but that's not the case for all the desserts you'll find there. Costco Canada has several classics that Canadians have grown up eating as well as some contemporary desserts that Canadians get to enjoy.

Sometimes Costco Canada products we wish to have in the U.S. end up finding their way to American Costco. For example, Costco stores in several U.S. states and Puerto Rico started carrying Canadian-made OMG! Milk chocolate almond toffee clusters in February of 2026. So, wish upon a star or write to Costco if you'd like to see some of these available locally. You never know what might happen. However, at this point, these 11 desserts from Costco Canada aren't the ones you're likely to find on U.S. shelves, although we wish you could.