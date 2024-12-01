The Best Gluten-Free Snack At Trader Joe's Tastes Like Pure Fall

In a world of pretzels, potato chips, and peanuts, popcorn always holds its own. The movie theater snack is the perfect base for a variety of fun flavors and snack add-ons, whether you spruce up your popcorn with candies like Skittles or Reese's or experiment with different frying oils for slight flavor changes. One of the best tips for making popcorn, however, is to combine the snack's salty base with an element of sweetness. That well-balanced and beloved combination is one Trader Joe's knows all too well, as evidenced by the brand's Maple and Sea Salt Kettle Corn — the grocer's best gluten-free snack.

In Tasting Table's ranking of Trader Joe's gluten-free items, the brand's seasonal Maple and Sea Salt Kettle Corn ranks as number one. This accolade is thanks, in no small part, to the popcorn's flavor profile. The maple adds that requisite, desired hint of sweetness, yet serves a purpose beyond a mere sugar rush; it simultaneously infuses the popcorn with maple's trademark flavor, creating a fall-inspired snack that you'll want to eat year-round. The popcorn, however, never tastes too sweet or sickly-sweet, but instead strikes an ideal middle-ground between the taste of sea salt and maple.

Of course, all good things must come to an end, and the popular snack is seasonal. That means you'll want to grab the flavored popcorn as you see it in stores. Even if you've missed this window, however, you can use Trader Joe's as inspiration for other popcorn renditions.

