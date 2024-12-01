The Best Gluten-Free Snack At Trader Joe's Tastes Like Pure Fall
In a world of pretzels, potato chips, and peanuts, popcorn always holds its own. The movie theater snack is the perfect base for a variety of fun flavors and snack add-ons, whether you spruce up your popcorn with candies like Skittles or Reese's or experiment with different frying oils for slight flavor changes. One of the best tips for making popcorn, however, is to combine the snack's salty base with an element of sweetness. That well-balanced and beloved combination is one Trader Joe's knows all too well, as evidenced by the brand's Maple and Sea Salt Kettle Corn — the grocer's best gluten-free snack.
In Tasting Table's ranking of Trader Joe's gluten-free items, the brand's seasonal Maple and Sea Salt Kettle Corn ranks as number one. This accolade is thanks, in no small part, to the popcorn's flavor profile. The maple adds that requisite, desired hint of sweetness, yet serves a purpose beyond a mere sugar rush; it simultaneously infuses the popcorn with maple's trademark flavor, creating a fall-inspired snack that you'll want to eat year-round. The popcorn, however, never tastes too sweet or sickly-sweet, but instead strikes an ideal middle-ground between the taste of sea salt and maple.
Of course, all good things must come to an end, and the popular snack is seasonal. That means you'll want to grab the flavored popcorn as you see it in stores. Even if you've missed this window, however, you can use Trader Joe's as inspiration for other popcorn renditions.
Stock up on Trader Joe's Maple and Sea Salt Kettle Corn or grab a decent substitute
Sweet, salty, seasonal ... and gluten-free? Sign us up for Trader Joe's Maple and Sea Salt Kettle popcorn, which, according to the food brand, is a fall favorite. It retails for $2.99, and not only has a beloved taste but has also perfected its texture; Trader Joe's describes the popcorn as having a "light crunch" and pairing well with other Trader Joe's snacks, such as honey-roasted peanuts and maple almonds.
Yet for the months when it's not fall — or you don't have access to a Trader Joe's — you can always use the gluten-free snack as inspiration for your next batch of microwave popcorn or more elaborate baking endeavors. If you're a big fan of maple, for instance, try making Tasting Table's maple caramel popcorn balls this holiday season. Or, plan ahead and order a variety of sweet and salty popcorn renditions from Amazon. You can find Colorado Jack's caramel popcorn online, though you can also order Trader Joe's maple sea salt version. With that level of ease, you practically have to try the high-ranking snack.