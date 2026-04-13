9 Costco Canada Items US Shoppers Wish We Had In Stores

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Bulk shopping is the norm for a lot of households. Plenty of people like being able to stock up on household essentials, whether they have a large family or prefer to make fewer shopping trips. Plus, the deals in bulk shopping can't be beat for a lot of items. Of course, one of the meccas of buying in bulk comes in the form of Costco, that big, beautiful warehouse stocked to the rafters with everything from toilet paper to gourmet goodies and more. At this time of writing, Costco operates in eight countries in the world, with 85% of its stores located in North America. What you may not be aware of is that your Costco membership extends to every one of those locations, including those not in your own country.

While the layout remains more or less the same, the items on the shelves can differ, meaning that some countries, like Canada, offer incredible products you just can't find in American stores. (As a Canadian myself, I feel uniquely positioned to attest to the range of products found at Canadian Costco stores.)

Costco Canada sources lots of its items from local, regional, or national producers, including its meats and cheeses. However, it also has some products that would travel across the border a lot better than a freezer chest of elk steaks. If you're planning on taking a road trip to the Great White North or simply are close enough to the border for a quick jaunt, you might consider stocking up on some of these classically Canadian items the next time you visit a Canadian Costco.