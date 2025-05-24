Here's Exactly How Many Countries Have Costco

It's no secret that Costco is a wildly successful business with a dedicated and enthusiastic fanbase. The membership-only warehouse empire began as a small business supplier in San Diego named Price Club, while the first Costco-branded location opened in Seattle in the early 1980s. Soon after, Price Club merged with Costco. Since then, Costco has grown to be the third-largest retailer on the planet, behind only Walmart and Amazon.

According to an April 2025 filing by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, Costco boasts 904 warehouses globally across 14 different countries. Unsurprisingly, the United States and Puerto Rico contain the highest number of locations, with 623 total between them. The North American continent is full of Costcos, with Canada being home to 109 locations. Mexico has the third-most Costcos worldwide, with 41 locations, including one in Mexico City, known commonly as CDMX, which blends into the city's landscape.

Asia and Europe also have Costcos scattered throughout. Japan is home to 37 locations, while Korea and Taiwan have 19 and 14, respectively. China only has seven locations. Additionally, there are 29 Costcos in the United Kingdom, five in Spain, and only two in France. Countries with just one lone Costco location include Sweden, Iceland, and New Zealand. Despite that, Australia has 15 warehouses. Along with their physical stores, Costco also offers online storefronts in their larger markets, such as the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and some countries in Asia.