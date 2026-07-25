Costco's 12 Best Frozen Items Under $13

Even though Costco offers great deals on bulk-sized foods, with prices per ounce that are lower compared to other stores, its actual price tags tend to be on the higher side. Add in the fact that some Costco products cost a lot more than they used to, and it's all too easy to wind up shocked by your total at checkout. Don't resign yourself to breaking the bank — even in 2026, some of Costco's best groceries still cost $13 or less, and we've sought out the tastiest and most frugal finds from the chain's frozen aisle.

The following frozen foods are a budget Costco shopper's best friend. They're convenient to keep around and there's no risk of them spoiling anytime soon. These are valuable, long-lasting kitchen staples that come highly recommended by shoppers, with tons of positive customer reviews and opinions online. While prices vary based on location, we did research to ensure that our picks cost under $13 at many (if not most) Costcos, as of this writing.

Despite most of Costco's popular frozen meals being priced over $15, we found a tasty pizza and frozen dumplings that can fill you up for just a few bucks per serving. You'll also find versatile produce, delicious desserts, and easy side dishes and snacks that hover around the $7 to $10 mark. With our shopping list, you'll be all set to stock your freezer without spending hundreds.

Prices are as of the date of publication and may vary based on region.