Costco's 12 Best Frozen Items Under $13
Even though Costco offers great deals on bulk-sized foods, with prices per ounce that are lower compared to other stores, its actual price tags tend to be on the higher side. Add in the fact that some Costco products cost a lot more than they used to, and it's all too easy to wind up shocked by your total at checkout. Don't resign yourself to breaking the bank — even in 2026, some of Costco's best groceries still cost $13 or less, and we've sought out the tastiest and most frugal finds from the chain's frozen aisle.
The following frozen foods are a budget Costco shopper's best friend. They're convenient to keep around and there's no risk of them spoiling anytime soon. These are valuable, long-lasting kitchen staples that come highly recommended by shoppers, with tons of positive customer reviews and opinions online. While prices vary based on location, we did research to ensure that our picks cost under $13 at many (if not most) Costcos, as of this writing.
Despite most of Costco's popular frozen meals being priced over $15, we found a tasty pizza and frozen dumplings that can fill you up for just a few bucks per serving. You'll also find versatile produce, delicious desserts, and easy side dishes and snacks that hover around the $7 to $10 mark. With our shopping list, you'll be all set to stock your freezer without spending hundreds.
Prices are as of the date of publication and may vary based on region.
Outshine Mini Fruit Pops Variety
Costco's 36-count variety pack of Outshine Mini Fruit Pops costs just $9.99 (or 27 cents per pop), making it one of the chain's most frugal, crowd-pleasing summer treats. At other retailers, these same pops cost around $6 for a mere 12-count. Shoppers love the refreshing, juicy flavor of these pineapple, watermelon, and mango ice bars, which taste fresh and authentic thanks to real fruit juice and puree, with zero artificial colors or flavors added.
Grab the Outshine Mini Fruit Pops Variety, 36-count at Costco for $9.99.
Kirkland Signature Extra Crispy French Fries
The fan favorite Kirkland Signature Extra Crispy French Fries are one Costco freezer item still worth buying in 2026, especially since they've stayed under $7. For around $6.69 to $6.79, you get a 5-pound bag of these classic skinny-cut spuds, which cook up golden, crispy, and just like top-notch fast food fries, according to shoppers. They're also one of the best Costco snacks to air fry for extra-crunchy results in mere minutes.
Nab a bag of Kirkland Signature Extra Crispy French Fries at Costco for around $6.69.
Bibigo Chicken and Cilantro Mini Wontons
The Bibigo Chicken and Cilantro Mini Wontons are another iconic product from Costco's frozen aisle, combining a restaurant quality taste with a price tag of just $9.99 at many warehouses. These miniature dumplings with savory chicken, cabbage, and cilantro filling can be enjoyed in so many easy meals. Besides simply pan-frying them, customers love to add Bibigo wontons to instant ramen and even salads for a filling dinner on the cheap.
Purchase a 3-pound bag of Bibigo Chicken and Cilantro Mini Wontons at Costco for around $10.
Kirkland Signature Cauliflower Crust Supreme Pizza
For a gluten-free pizza that doesn't taste like a compromise, turn to the Kirkland Signature Cauliflower Crust Supreme Pizza, one of the most beloved Costco Kirkland products of all time. Priced as low as $11.79 to $11.99 for two pies, this product has actually beat many of Costco's wheat-based pizzas in taste tests, with its pleasantly chewy, thin crust that's not soggy and a generous amount of flavorful pepperoni, sausage, and roasted veggies.
Buy a 2-pack of Kirkland Signature Cauliflower Crust Supreme Pizza at Costco for around $12.
Royal Asia Vegetable Spring Rolls
Costco's frozen Royal Asia Vegetable Spring Rolls are way easier to prepare than homemade rolls, yet also a better value than Chinese takeout. For as low as $10.49 to $10.69, you get a whopping 50 spring rolls in each box, coming out to around 20 cents per piece — they even come with a soy ginger dipping sauce. Costco members love the perfectly crispy exterior on these vegan bites, especially when air fried.
Grab a 50-count box of Royal Asia Vegetable Spring Rolls at Costco for around $10.49.
Frosty Peach and Mango Fruit Shaped Ice Cream
Costco's Frosty Peach and Mango Fruit Shaped Ice Cream drew serious hype when it debuted in June, quickly joining the ranks of the best Costco ice creams of summer 2026. Compared to other viral fruit-shaped ice cream bars, this $11.99 product has a lower price than the competition, plus a delectably creamy taste to go with the cute appearance. The peach bar tastes more subtle and delicate, while the mango is bolder and fruitier.
Score a 6-count box of Frosty Peach and Mango Fruit Shaped Ice Cream at Costco for $11.99.
Furlani Signature Garlic Toast
Restaurant level garlic bread becomes a snap with Furlani Signature Garlic Toast, which bakes in the oven or air fryer in just five to six minutes. With a generous box of 32 toasts costing around $9.79, this affordable Costco frozen appetizer doubles as a restaurant copycat, as the thick-cut, fluffy slices resemble Raising Cane's garlicky Texas toast. Serve Furlani's toast with chicken tenders and a store-bought Cane's sauce dupe, or alongside pasta, steak, or seafood.
Purchase a 32-count box of Furlani Signature Garlic Toast at Costco for $9.79.
Kirkland Signature Organic Blueberries
Costco's frozen fruits are worth stocking up on, including the affordable Kirkland Signature Organic Blueberries, which we love for their wonderfully vivid flavor and endless versatility. A massive 3-pound bag costs around $10.20 on Costco's same-day shipping website, and prices in physical warehouses will likely be lower without delivery fees. Toss these fresh and juicy berries into pies, yogurt, smoothies, or just eat them out of hand as a cold treat.
Buy Kirkland Signature Organic Blueberries at Costco for around $10.20 to $10.54 online.
Mrs. T's Potato And Cheddar Pierogies
With savory cheddar and rich mashed potatoes inside tender dough, the famed Mrs. T's Potato and Cheddar Pierogies are one of the most popular, well-reviewed frozen pierogies out there. Costco now sells a 5-pound bag for around $11.34 online, and likely for less at physical stores. If you're not going to fry them, Mrs. T's fans highly recommend another classic pierogi preparation: Boil the dumplings, sauté with mushrooms, onions, and butter, and serve with sour cream.
Secure a 5-pound bag of Mrs. T's Potato and Cheddar Pierogies at Costco for around $11.34.
Kirkland Signature Stir-Fry Vegetable Blend
Costco's customer-approved Kirkland Signature Stir-Fry Vegetable Blend should not only be your secret weapon for easy stir-fry recipes, but also noodle soups, curries, and even sheet pan dinners. This frozen mix of broccoli, onions, snap peas, green beans, carrots, peppers, and water chestnuts has earned countless rave reviews for its fresh flavor and texture, which never comes out soggy. A 5.5-pound bag costs about $11 online, which is just another reason to stock up.
Purchase the Kirkland Signature Stir-Fry Vegetable Blend at Costco for $11.
Nutella Ice Cream Cones
Lovers of creamy, crunchy, chocolatey frozen treats will delight in Costco's 10-count box of Nutella Ice Cream Cones, priced anywhere from $9.99 to $10.79 in stores. With Nutella-swirled chocolate ice cream stuffed into a crisp sugar cone, these cooling desserts are must-tries for fans of the famed chocolate hazelnut spread, according to Costco shoppers. In fact, some call these cones the best ice cream they've ever bought from Costco (or ever tasted in their lives).
Grab a 10-piece box of Nutella Ice Cream Cones for about $9.99 to $10.79 at Costco.
Fruit Riot Sour Mixed Grapes
Part sour candy, part frozen fruit, the uniquely addictive Fruit Riot Sour Mixed Grapes have captivated Costco customers with their sweet yet bracingly sour flavor and crunchy texture. These whole, frozen grapes are tossed with lemon juice and tart candy coatings in mixed berry, lemon-lime, and green apple flavors, and Costco sells them in a 20-ounce value bag for around $10.89. A fair warning: These bites are truly mouth-puckering and should be eaten in moderation.
Find Fruit Riot Sour Mixed Grapes at Costco for around $11.