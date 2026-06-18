The 15 Best Costco Freezer Items Worth The Bulk Buy In 2026 (So Far)
Whether you're meal prepping for the week or hosting a large gathering, Costco is the go-to spot for bulk purchases. And the freezer section is a goldmine for everything from proteins and appetizers to desserts and more. You'll find family-sized meals and freezer staples that make weeknight cooking a whole lot easier. But freezer space is limited, even if you have a standalone deep freezer. With so many options to choose from, deciding what deserves that valuable freezer space can be difficult.
That's why we've rounded up the best freezer finds at Costco that are worth taking up extra space in your freezer. And while Costco has a rotating selection of items, many of these freezer finds are long-established staples we keep adding to our cart. So, if you're looking to maximize your grocery budget and make weeknight cooking easy, these are the bulk purchases that deserve a permanent spot in your cold storage.
1. Kirkland Signature Meatballs, 6 lbs
These fully cooked Italian-style meatballs come in a massive 140-count bag, making them a bulk-buy staple. And they're not just for spaghetti either. "They really take on any flavor of sauce you cook them in. I've done Asian, Italian, and barbecue sauces in the crock pot for parties," says one Redditor. They're also super easy to prepare in the microwave, air fryer, or oven.
Kirkland Signature Meatballs are about $26
2. Imperial Garden Organic Edamame, 6 lbs
When you're feeling snackish or want to add some veggies to your salad or grain bowl, this six-pound bag of organic edamame is a must-buy. "It's become my 'I don't feel like cooking anything' meal/snack," one Reddit user shared. While they still need to be shelled, some shoppers prefer the flavor and texture of the pod. Either way, edamame is easy to cook.
Imperial Garden Organic Edamame cost about $16
3. Charlotte's Peanut Butter and Strawberry Jam Crustoffs, 18-Count
Uncrustables have no reason to be this good, but this off-brand option might even be better, according to some customers. "I prefer the amount of jelly in these compared to Uncrustables," says one Reddit commenter. They are perfect to have on hand when you're out hiking, golfing, or traveling, and each sandwich is individually wrapped for easy grab-and-go convenience.
Charlotte's Peanut Butter and Strawberry Jam Crustoffs cost about $10
4. Kirkland Signature Extra-Crispy French Fries, 5 lbs
It's tough to justify a five-pound bag of anything in the freezer, but these extra-crispy French fries are worth the space. "These are FIRE for store-bought fries," raves a happy customer on Reddit. They can also easily be air-fried or oven-baked. Just keep in mind, you'll need gallon-sized resealable bags to store them since the big bag doesn't reseal once opened.
Kirkland Signature Extra Crispy French Fries are about $7
5. Kirkland Signature Wild Blueberries, 5 lbs
If you're making smoothies, baking muffins, or finishing off salads, this five-pound bag of wild blueberries needs to be in your freezer. Customers say they love using these to make waffles, pancakes, and Greek yogurt bowls. Best of all, wild blueberries pack more antioxidants than cultivated varieties, which is reason enough to keep a bag on hand.
Kirkland Signature Wild Blueberries cost about $15
6. Eggo Waffles, 60-count
Mornings can be hectic. A 60-count box of Eggo Homestyle Select waffles is perfect for rounding out a quick breakfast. Whether you grew up on them or discovered them later in life, they remain a timeless, reliable staple. Add some butter and syrup or load them up with peanut butter and bananas, or even use them as bread for a breakfast sandwich.
Eggo Homestyle Select Waffles are about $14
7. Sea Cuisine Tortilla Crusted Tilapia, 2 lbs
This got first place in our ranking of 8 Costco frozen seafood dishes, and has a solid fan base. "I could probably eat it every day for the rest of my life and not get tired of it," says one Redditor. While others say that it's their go-to for making fish tacos. However, there's no resealable bag, so you'll need a vacuum sealer or Ziploc bag.
Sea Cuisine Tortilla Crusted Tilapia costs about $17
8. PuraVida Fire Roasted Vegetable Melange, 64 oz
This four-pound bag of fire-roasted frozen vegetables offers an easy, no-chop way to boost your veggie intake. And they get rave reviews on Reddit, where one user recommends immersion-blending them and mixing into Rao's sauce with a scoop of Kirkland pesto for a seriously good pasta dish. You can add them to sandwiches, soups, omelets, and so much more.
PuraVida Fire Roasted Vegetable Melange go for about $18
9. Ajinomoto Japanese Style Gyoza, Pork and Chicken, 60-count
If you're a fan of dumplings, this 60-count freezer find is great to have on hand. Costco customers rave about these Japanese-style frozen appetizers for their ease of cooking, crispy exterior, and flavorful filling. Some say they're restaurant quality, with one former ramen restaurant employee claiming on Reddit that many restaurants serve the same gyoza.
Ajinomoto Japanese-Style Gyoza, Pork & Chicken costs about $19
10. Bibigo Steamed Dumplings, 36-count
The trays inside make these a bulkier freezer find, but they're still easy to fit around other items in the freezer. "I made a trip to Costco just to get more, a week after I bought the first box," shared one customer on Reddit. With 36 dumplings per package, they're easy to keep on hand for a quick meal or crowd-pleasing appetizer.
Bibigo Steamed Dumplings, Chicken & Vegetable go for about $17
11. Motor City Pizza Co. Double Pepperoni Pizza (2-count)
This Detroit-style pizza ranked at the top of our ranking of frozen Costco pizzas. One Redditor even called it the best frozen pizza ever, saying it had a "delicious crust with perfect topping and sauce ratios." And it comes in a two-pack, so you always have an extra ready for pizza night.
Motor City Pizza Co. Double Pepperoni Detroit-Style Deep Dish Pizza is about $16
12. Kirkland Signature Lightly Breaded Chicken Breast Chunks, 4 lbs
If you like Just Bare's chicken nuggets, shoppers say this Kirkland copycat is better than the original. Toss them in Bachans, use them to make your own version of a KFC Famous Bowl, or add them to a chopped salad kit for a quick and easy lunch.
Kirkland Signature Lightly Breaded Chicken Breast Chunks are about $18
13. Kirkland Signature Ice Cream Bars, 18-count
You should always make room for dessert in your freezer, and these Kirkland Signature Ice Cream Bars are the ideal addition. Many Reddit users call these extremely addictive. One user even said, "They are so fantastic I've had to stop buying them. I ate one a day for like 3 months straight." Some even say these are better than Häagen-Dazs.
Kirkland Signature Ice Cream Bars go for about $12
14. Kirkland Signature Tempura Shrimp, 30-Count
We stand by our claim that this is the Kirkland brand frozen seafood you must buy on your first trip to Costco. "These are, pound for pound, dollar for dollar, the best tasting store bought shrimp tempura anywhere," raves on Reddit commenter. While they're a great deal at full price, customers say they go on sale often, making them an even easier choice to stock up on.
Kirkland Signature Tempura Shrimp cost about $22
15. Kirkland Signature Wild Alaskan Sockeye Salmon, 3 lbs
When you're in the mood for seafood, this frozen Wild Caught Alaska Sockeye Salmon works great. "It's good, and it's nice that each piece is vacuum sealed individually," states on Reddit user. "This is a regular purchase for my family," adds another commenter. You don't need to thaw it first, just pop it in the air fryer, and it's ready in minutes.
Kirkland Signature Wild Alaskan Sockeye Salmon is about $49