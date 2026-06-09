Costco Customers Rave Over These Japanese-Style Frozen Appetizers

While some shoppers flock to Costco to stock up their freezers for backyard cookouts, others are discovering ingredients that even restaurants are rumored to use. One example is Ajinomoto's Japanese Style Gyoza filled with pork and chicken, which have been a top selling product in Japan for over a decade. They come in packages of 60 pieces with 5 trays of 12 dumplings and each purchase includes dipping sauce. Customers everywhere love them, particularly their ability to get crispy. "Frozen Ajinomoto gyoza is ELITE," wrote a fan on Instagram. "This gyoza makes its own crispy bottom. I didn't believe it, then I flipped it," added another.

With origins in ancient China, gyoza dumplings were brought to Japan when soldiers returned from World War II. The traditional method to prepare gyoza involves a frying pan, but the dumplings can also be steamed or boiled in water. The ease of making Ajinomoto's gyoza has shoppers running to Costco's frozen section. "I like how no oil is needed to cook them," wrote a fan on Reddit. "Just a few minutes in a skillet, and you've got a great meal, snack, appetizer, or side," added a shopper on Costco's website. "These are the easiest fried dumplings I have ever made," agreed a fan on Reddit. The pieces can also be sprayed with oil and placed in an air fryer for an equally delicious result. "Super easy to cook and nearly impossible to mess up if you follow the instructions. The skin is the perfect thickness and crisps up beautifully, and the filling is juicy, flavorful, and delicious, highly recommend!" wrote an enthusiastic shopper on Costco's website.