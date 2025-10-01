Japan's Most Popular Gyoza Are Coming To Our Grocery Stores Amid A $12B American Dumpling Boom

Americans are growing increasingly fond of dumplings. In fact, the frozen dumpling market is surging and expected to surpass $12 billion by 2032. Adding to this momentum, Ajinomoto Foods North America introduces its Hane-Style Gyoza, Japan's top-selling winged dumpling, to Walmart and Albertson's, starting October 1, 2025, with Kroger, Wegmans, and more retailers to follow.

With the arrival of these dumplings, grocery store freezers are about to have a crispy new darling. Known for their delicate golden "wings" that crisp up in the pan, hane-style gyoza have been a comfort-food staple in Japan for years. Hiroshi Kaho, president and CEO of Ajinomoto Foods North America explains, in this press release, "Our hane-style gyoza is more than just a frozen dumpling — it's a beloved Japanese culinary experience, known for its ... unforgettable flavor." And Ajinomoto certainly knows flavor. After all, one of its founders, Dr. Kikunae Ikeda, discovered and patented MSG, or monosodium glutamate, over a century ago.

For decades, stigma has swirled around MSG. Today, it is making a comeback as a pantry staple. Even a former NFL star uses MSG to elevate ranch sauce.