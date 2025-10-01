Japan's Most Popular Gyoza Are Coming To Our Grocery Stores Amid A $12B American Dumpling Boom
Americans are growing increasingly fond of dumplings. In fact, the frozen dumpling market is surging and expected to surpass $12 billion by 2032. Adding to this momentum, Ajinomoto Foods North America introduces its Hane-Style Gyoza, Japan's top-selling winged dumpling, to Walmart and Albertson's, starting October 1, 2025, with Kroger, Wegmans, and more retailers to follow.
With the arrival of these dumplings, grocery store freezers are about to have a crispy new darling. Known for their delicate golden "wings" that crisp up in the pan, hane-style gyoza have been a comfort-food staple in Japan for years. Hiroshi Kaho, president and CEO of Ajinomoto Foods North America explains, in this press release, "Our hane-style gyoza is more than just a frozen dumpling — it's a beloved Japanese culinary experience, known for its ... unforgettable flavor." And Ajinomoto certainly knows flavor. After all, one of its founders, Dr. Kikunae Ikeda, discovered and patented MSG, or monosodium glutamate, over a century ago.
For decades, stigma has swirled around MSG. Today, it is making a comeback as a pantry staple. Even a former NFL star uses MSG to elevate ranch sauce.
Once a Japanese izakaya staple, hane-style gyoza can now be conveniently made at home
In the past, we have enjoyed hane-style gyoza at izakayas in Tokyo and select Japanese restaurants across the U.S. Now, home cooks can rejoice as you'll find these dumplings conveniently in the frozen aisles. Ajinomoto's Hane-Style Gyoza will be available in chicken and pork varieties. Each 10.7-ounce bag, which contains about 14 dumplings will sell for an MSRP of $7.99.
Beyond the price tag and convenience, Kaho frames gyoza as something much bigger. "For me, dumplings are more than dinner, and gyoza are more than a meal — gyoza are happiness you can cook," Kaho exclusively told Tasting Table. "In Japan, gyoza aren't only about flavor; they bring laughter and togetherness to the table. That's why introducing hane gyoza, with its signature crispy 'wing,' to America feels so meaningful. It's not just sharing a dish, but sharing a tradition of joy."
Ajinomoto will also be sharing that joy on the road, with tastings of its Hane-Style gyoza in select store locations across America starting October 23, 2025. Now if all this talk about gyoza has you craving dumplings this week, be sure to check out our top tips for restaurant-worthy gyoza.