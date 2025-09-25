The One Ingredient Upgrade A Former NFL Star Uses To Elevate Ranch [EMBARGO Sept 25, 2025 8am EST]

Did you know there's one ingredient that can take any ranch sauce from good to great? Former NFL player and Food Network host, Eddie Jackson — who launched Ranch Roster, a lineup of ranch-inspired recipes on theranchroster.com, on September 25th, 2025 – revealed the secret: MSG. "To me, MSG is the MVP of ranch," enthused Jackson in an interview with Tasting Table, adding that "most folks don't realize MSG has long been in many ranches, and that's what brings that depth of flavor we love."

Quite a few store-bought ranch dressings contain MSG, including those from Kraft, Ken's Steak House, and Hidden Valley. MSG, short for monosodium glutamate, was created by the Japanese scientist, Kikunae Ikeda, in 1908. The seasoning is known as a source of rich umami flavor. Not only does it add depth to ranch sauce, it also adds savoriness without making the dressing taste too salty. After decades of stigma, MSG is having a cultural renaissance, especially with social media creators and younger foodies.

Jackson explained to Tasting Table that "social media has played a big role — when you see creators showing how MSG works, sprinkling it into recipes, it clicks. And once you try it at home, you realize it's been in the foods you've loved all along." If you're curious, try making Tasting Table's buttermilk ranch dressing recipe – and be sure to sprinkle in some MSG.