7 Costco Products That Now Cost A Lot More Than They Used To
The cost of groceries has been so high for so long that it sometimes feels like nothing will ever be affordable again. Between the COVID-19 pandemic and all the subsequent supply-chain headaches that caused prices to skyrocket, followed by tariffs on foreign goods nowadays, people are starting to really wonder when they're going to catch a financial break. What's worse is that even saving money at Costco — a haven to which many families have flocked for years in search of cheap, good-quality food — has become challenging as of late.
Some surprising foods have not gone up in cost — like avocados, which go for $4.49 for six, according to the Costco app, and maple syrup, with the Kirkland Signature variety available for $12.59 a jug. But other items are shooting up in price so much that, at the time of this writing in late 2025, longtime shoppers have been left baffled at best and downright angry at worst.
To avoid that sense of sticker shock that seems to be hitting folks just about everywhere they shop these days, we've put together a handy list of Costco items that have increased in price for one reason or another. This way, you'll know what to expect on your next grocery trip.
Prices are as of the date of publication and may vary based on region.
Kirkland Signature Butter Croissants
This popular breakfast food is a bundle of butter and flour that can be enjoyed in a wide variety of ways — though, according to some, there is a wrong way to eat a croissant (and that's by enjoying one with extra butter slathered on top). The only problem is that the 12-pack of croissants at Costco's bakery has increased in price from $3.99 to $6.99 since 2020, as many a Reddit user has lamented. This has caused many shoppers to have to stop buying croissants and opt for something else, or to simply forego this type of pastry altogether. Alas, you may have to make do with regular toast as a vessel for your Nutella, or make that ham-and-cheese sandwich with simple sliced bread, just like back in the sandwich days of school.
While the reason for this rise in price isn't stated outright, croissants contain a lot of butter, and the cost of butter has increased in recent years as a result of both a reduced milk supply across the world and the rising costs of labor and packaging. It stands to reason that any products made with a substantial amount of butter would suffer the same fate.
Kirkland Signature Lasagna
Having a nice, good-quality, and affordable ready-made meal to shove in the oven and feed the family on a busy weeknight is priceless. Still, a price rise from $9.99 in 2020 to $17.99 in 2025 has got to sting. Not only that, but while your family may have been getting larger, the size of the Kirkland Signature lasagna in question was allegedly shrinking by 25%, at least according to a Reddit user. All of which begs the question: Isn't it just cheaper to make this dish yourself now?
Making a lasagna from scratch is no joke. It has a lot of moving parts, and although the flavors are simple, you do have to prepare the meat, the cheese, the mixture, the sauce, the noodles themselves, and so on. Not to mention the fact that the rising price of beef is probably what's driving this upward trend. Reports indicate that beef prices are nearing record highs, which suggests that making lasagna yourself is also likely to be costlier than it once was.
Kirkland Signature Fully Cooked Bacon
Generally speaking, the price of pork has never been one to hold steady, but that factoid does nothing to dent the disappointment in a price hike from $11.49 to $15.99 for around 50 pieces of Kirkland Signature's fully cooked bacon. Sure, you can buy uncooked bacon and make it yourself in the oven or on the stove, but chances are that, if Costco's microwavable hickory-smoked bacon has jumped in price, so have other types of store-bought bacon.
This is even more of a slap in the consumers' face given 2025's price hike for eggs, which was arguably astronomical until later in the year, though still higher than in 2024. The cost of producing bacon — any type of bacon — has greatly increased due to tariffs, rising wages, and the supply being lower than the demand. Hangry people everywhere might now chow down on their go-to eggs for breakfast, but unless they're willing to fork out even more cash than usual, they can forget about the old-fashioned American bacon and egg combo until the price of pork simmers down a bit.
Kirkland Signature Steak Strips
Try as we might, every time we find a good, healthy snack to munch on, the price seems to make the cost of it prohibitive. Sure, there are fruit and veggies — we'll always be able to snack on apples, bananas, or carrot sticks with hummus for something quick and nutritious — but pretty much anything else? We may as well forget about it. When Kirkland Signature Steak Strips were $9.99 back in 2020, it seemed more possible to keep a fairly priced, tasty, low-fat, protein-packed snack close at hand. Fast forward five years, however, and the cost for that same 12-ounce package of beef jerky has risen to $12.79.
This all goes back to the increasing cost of beef. The main causes seem to be a reduced production of beef stateside due to the U.S. raising its smallest herd of cattle since the 1950s, as well as a limited supply of imported beef due to a hefty 76% tariff on Brazilian beef.
Snack Factory Organic Original Pretzel Crisps
Pretzel bowls are key stalwarts of kid birthday parties, where a single 28-ounce bag of Snack Factory Organic Original Pretzel Crisps from Costco might get you through a whole rager of 5-year-olds screaming their heads off and bouncing off the walls. And that was all fine back in 2020, when such a bag only cost $6.89. Now that it costs $8.99, though, things are a little more complicated.
Sure, a $2+ price difference might not scare you off if you're planning a party for your kid. You have to feed those little rascals no matter what. But it's certainly not going to make things easier on your wallet. And while it's nice to be able to hole up at home with a comforting, familiar snack, you perhaps might choose to skip this pretzel bag more often than not if you were using it as a casual, weekday salty treat.
We're not exactly certain why the price of these pretzels, in particular, has risen. But like many other items on this list, it likely has something to do with inflation and/or tariffs. According to recent reports, the U.S.-based Campbell's Company, whose snack division makes Snack Factory Pretzel Crisps, has been affected by increasing tariff-related costs, but whether that's for packaging and labeling, any imported ingredients, or both remains unclear.
Kirkland Signature Coffee
The higher price of coffee these days is the stuff revolutions are made of. When the Kirkland Signature coffee brand started to inch up from $9.99 in 2020, and then $12 in later years, all was well in the world ... well, when it comes to getting your caffeinated fix at Costco, that is. But as soon as the price of this 3-pound canister of coffee practically doubled — reaching the realm of $16 or $17 — shoppers started to complain online. And at $20.99 for the stuff today, it would seem that the matter's become almost downright apocalyptic ... at least for those who crave a cup of Joe in the morning.
Generally speaking, all of this is happening because of the rising cost of Arabica coffee, which is the most common variety found on the market. The culprit seems to be climate change, which is causing problems for the growing season in Brazil and other countries that export high quantities of this product worldwide.
But we also can't ignore the effect of the United States' tariffs on the import of foreign goods, including from major coffee-producing nations. That said, a more recent rollback on coffee tariffs in November 2025 might help return the cost of Kirkland Signature's coffee to a more reasonable price.
Kirkland Signature Milk Chocolate Almonds
Although Kirkland Signature's chocolate-covered almonds are clearly a luxury treat and not a daily staple, a move from $14.99 to $21.59 between 2020 and 2025 seems almost untenable. One Reddit user said they refuse to buy them now, while another Redditor still purchases them, but only as an every-once-in-a-while indulgence — so, we might assume that, before this, this Costco shopper purchased them as a regular treat.
Whatever the case, Costco's chocolate-covered almonds are decidedly more expensive nowadays than they used to be. This is perhaps the result of a double-whammy: Both almonds and cocoa have become more expensive in recent years. Crops of almonds, which largely grow in California, have faced challenges due to dry weather and wildfires in that state, while cocoa plants have had their own issues in addition to tariffs — though, in November 2025, cocoa was exempted from these on account of the fact that the U.S. does not grow this precious commodity.