7 Costco Products That Now Cost A Lot More Than They Used To

The cost of groceries has been so high for so long that it sometimes feels like nothing will ever be affordable again. Between the COVID-19 pandemic and all the subsequent supply-chain headaches that caused prices to skyrocket, followed by tariffs on foreign goods nowadays, people are starting to really wonder when they're going to catch a financial break. What's worse is that even saving money at Costco — a haven to which many families have flocked for years in search of cheap, good-quality food — has become challenging as of late.

Some surprising foods have not gone up in cost — like avocados, which go for $4.49 for six, according to the Costco app, and maple syrup, with the Kirkland Signature variety available for $12.59 a jug. But other items are shooting up in price so much that, at the time of this writing in late 2025, longtime shoppers have been left baffled at best and downright angry at worst.

To avoid that sense of sticker shock that seems to be hitting folks just about everywhere they shop these days, we've put together a handy list of Costco items that have increased in price for one reason or another. This way, you'll know what to expect on your next grocery trip.

Prices are as of the date of publication and may vary based on region.