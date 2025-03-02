The Likely Reason Kirkland Signature Chocolate-Covered Almonds Are Getting So Expensive
As one of the most popular types of nuts in the world, almonds are used in all sorts of snack-related assortments, not to mention being a popular form of milk, too. Whether you are buying Trader Joe's' version of chocolate-covered almonds or going for the holy grail of nuts that is the Kirkland Signature brand, those little chocolate troublemakers are the first ones on speed dial for a quick delight. Unfortunately, with the way Kirkland Signature's chocolate-covered almond prices have been rising recently, it may be better to add that number to the "do not contact" list.
Kirkland Signature's chocolate-covered almond prices have most likely climbed due to not only an almond shortage but a cocoa shortage as well. The price change has been significant, as one Reddit user in Canada noted that they used to purchase Kirkland Signature's 1.5-kilogram bag of chocolate-covered almonds for $17 before prices increased to $20, only to rise even further to $27. As of the time of this article, 3-pound bag sells of Kirkland Signature's Milk Chocolate Covered Almonds for around $23 here in the U.S. This is up at least $6 from less than a year ago. Thanks to supply issues with almond production in California and a steady decrease in cocoa harvesting in the Ivory Coast, chocolate-covered almonds are quickly becoming a rare commodity.
Why both cocoa and almond production are hurting
The chocolate on those beloved almonds is made from the cocoa tree or Theobroma cacao. Much of the world's cocoa comes from Ghana, though it's also harvested in Brazil and Indonesia. Cocoa production in these countries is suffering from older, aging trees that aren't producing as much fruit as in previous years. The fragility of the trees means the plants are more susceptible to diseases and more sensitive to rises in global temperatures, which lowers fruit count. Researchers have found that poor soil quality and chemical use deter insects from pollinating cocoa trees. The lack of healthy cocoa trees and a decrease in fruit production tell us that the chocolate industry is on the brink of a major crisis.
Likewise, almond orchards face a significant threat due to the major recurring wildfires that have devastated California. According to Science News, about 80% of all almonds in the world come from California, which means the Central Valley fire that ravaged the state in 2020-2021 and the California wildfires that destroyed several beloved restaurants in early 2025 have directly affected the number of healthy almonds harvested from orchards in the Pacific Coast state. Even if wildfires don't burn the orchards, the thick, black smoke blankets a majority of the state and disrupts the plants' photosynthesis process. The outlet also notes that, following these disasters, almond production has decreased by almost 60%. If these challenges continue, Kirkland Signature's high chocolate-covered almond prices may be the least of our worries.