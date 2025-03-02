The Likely Reason Kirkland Signature Chocolate-Covered Almonds Are Getting So Expensive

As one of the most popular types of nuts in the world, almonds are used in all sorts of snack-related assortments, not to mention being a popular form of milk, too. Whether you are buying Trader Joe's' version of chocolate-covered almonds or going for the holy grail of nuts that is the Kirkland Signature brand, those little chocolate troublemakers are the first ones on speed dial for a quick delight. Unfortunately, with the way Kirkland Signature's chocolate-covered almond prices have been rising recently, it may be better to add that number to the "do not contact" list.

Kirkland Signature's chocolate-covered almond prices have most likely climbed due to not only an almond shortage but a cocoa shortage as well. The price change has been significant, as one Reddit user in Canada noted that they used to purchase Kirkland Signature's 1.5-kilogram bag of chocolate-covered almonds for $17 before prices increased to $20, only to rise even further to $27. As of the time of this article, 3-pound bag sells of Kirkland Signature's Milk Chocolate Covered Almonds for around $23 here in the U.S. This is up at least $6 from less than a year ago. Thanks to supply issues with almond production in California and a steady decrease in cocoa harvesting in the Ivory Coast, chocolate-covered almonds are quickly becoming a rare commodity.