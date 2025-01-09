7 Beloved Restaurants Destroyed By The California Wildfires
For the past several days, wildfires have raged across Los Angeles County, destroying more than 2,000 structures, including homes, buildings, and places of business. The restaurant industry hasn't been immune either and at least seven restaurants have been destroyed by the California wildfires so far. As firefighters work to contain the blaze, the list of restaurants affected by the fires continues to grow with dozens closing amid the chaotic conditions.
The list of restaurants destroyed by the fires and confirmed by Tasting Table includes:
- Rosenthal Wine Tasting Bar and Patio in Malibu
- Reel Inn in Malibu
- Cholada Thai Cuisine in Malibu
- Moonshadows in Malibu
- Side Pie in Altadena
- Fox's in Altadena
- Rancho Bar in Altadena
Among the losses is the nearly 70-year-old Fox's Restaurant, which had been a beloved local favorite since it opened in 1955. Among its many menu offerings was the Noah's Ark plate, which featured two eggs, two strips of bacon, and two pancakes.
While its iconic sign is still standing, the rest of the eatery is destroyed, though co-owner Monique King said (via SF Gate) she hopes to one day rebuild the restaurant. Fox's posted the following message on its website: "Of course our loss is devastating, but we are also hurting for all of those who lost their homes. We are sending good thoughts that everybody is safe and staying healthy."
An uncertain future
The Greater Los Angeles area has a long and very rich culinary history offering travelers and food enthusiasts a treasure trove of culinary options. As the destruction by the ongoing fires continues, they've left both restaurant owners and their customers heartbroken at the devastation. The Reel Inn on the Pacific Coast Highway was a go-to seafood spot for almost 40 years. Cholada Thai sat adjacent to Reel Inn and served customers for over 20 years.
It remains to be seen how much more devastation the fires will cause and when foodies may be able to return to their favorite Hollywood eateries. As the fires continue to rage into Thursday, California Gov. Gavin Newsom has urged residents to stay safe by following emergency guidance and taking all necessary precautions after declaring a state of emergency on Tuesday.