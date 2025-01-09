7 Beloved Restaurants Destroyed By The California Wildfires

For the past several days, wildfires have raged across Los Angeles County, destroying more than 2,000 structures, including homes, buildings, and places of business. The restaurant industry hasn't been immune either and at least seven restaurants have been destroyed by the California wildfires so far. As firefighters work to contain the blaze, the list of restaurants affected by the fires continues to grow with dozens closing amid the chaotic conditions.

The list of restaurants destroyed by the fires and confirmed by Tasting Table includes:

Rosenthal Wine Tasting Bar and Patio in Malibu Reel Inn in Malibu Cholada Thai Cuisine in Malibu Moonshadows in Malibu Side Pie in Altadena Fox's in Altadena Rancho Bar in Altadena

Among the losses is the nearly 70-year-old Fox's Restaurant, which had been a beloved local favorite since it opened in 1955. Among its many menu offerings was the Noah's Ark plate, which featured two eggs, two strips of bacon, and two pancakes.

While its iconic sign is still standing, the rest of the eatery is destroyed, though co-owner Monique King said (via SF Gate) she hopes to one day rebuild the restaurant. Fox's posted the following message on its website: "Of course our loss is devastating, but we are also hurting for all of those who lost their homes. We are sending good thoughts that everybody is safe and staying healthy."

