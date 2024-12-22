The Best Restaurants To Grab Appetizers And Drinks In Los Angeles
Los Angeles has one of the most dynamic and diverse dining scenes in the world, let alone the country. From Michelin-starred establishments to trendy hotspots owned by celebrity chefs, the local restaurant scene has it all. While everyone loves a nice dinner date, sometimes all you need are a few drinks and apps for the perfect meal. Whether you want freshly shucked oysters and a dirty martini or chips and guac with a margarita, there's nothing wrong with skipping the entrée portion of the evening.
Though you can typically snag a cozy booth or bistro table while enjoying your shareable spread, some LA restaurants host special bar menus designed for patrons seeking this exact setup. From Santa Monica to Silver Lake, these are the best restaurants to grab appetizers and drinks in Los Angeles.
As a Los Angeles local for nearly a decade, I have had the pleasure of dining at every restaurant on this list. In addition to personal preference and opinion, this list was curated with the help of real online reviews and ratings.
The Hideaway
The Hideaway is one of the most trendy and happening Mexican restaurants in Beverly Hills. The interior is moody and dim-lit, but the pink and green outdoor patio is the perfect place to catch up with friends over margaritas, chips and guac, and a plethora of seafood-forward appetizers. If you can, snag a table by the cozy firepit and enjoy some of the best people-watching on Rodeo Drive.
Frequented by influencers and celebs, The Hideaway is a place to see and be seen, despite its name. Though the Tommy Margarita is a timeless classic, both the strawberry and prickly pear margaritas offer a fruity touch that is refreshing and sweet. When it comes to appetizers, you can't go wrong with the shrimp ceviche, hamachi sashimi, and mini tuna tartare. Not a fan of seafood? Opt for the Wagyu beef flautas and corn empanadas.
(310) 974-8020
421 N Rodeo Dr, Beverly Hills, CA 90210
Capri Club
Located in East LA's Eagle Rock, Capri Club is famous for serving one of the best negroni's in the city. This pink, retro, and family-owned bar is a locally-loved spot for an aperitif and apps. Though it is definitely more of a bar than a restaurant, there are still plenty of tasty bites that you can order to enhance your experience and share with friends.
Before diving into the food, however, order your choice of a gin or mezcal negroni. Capri Club also offers a frozen negroni along with a more complex white negroni. Prefer something savory? Capri Club makes a mean dirty martini. For food, opt for finger foods like the tuna-stuffed peppers, fried polenta sticks, and marinated olives and almonds. The tuna crudo is another solid plate that is zesty and subtly spicy, and you can never go wrong with an order of Bub and Grandma's bread.
(323) 539-8842
4604 Eagle Rock Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90041
Belles Beach House
Enjoy a taste of the tropics when dining at Belles Beach House in Venice. Rattan light fixtures, wicker furniture, and a neutral color palette curates a chic yet bohemian setting filled with locals craving a passion fruit-forward beverage and sushi on the weekends. Its prime location also makes it a great spot for drinks and bites before hitting the town at one of the nearby bars or lounges.
The Hawaiian-inspired menu features everything from fruity beverages to Japanese favorites. The signature Belles cocktail can be made with your choice of tequila, gin, mezcal, rum, or vodka, but if you want something more complex, consider the mezcal-based Main Squeeze made with almond orgeat and Thai basil. Pair your drinks with a few dishes like the crispy rock shrimp, spicy cucumbers, and butter crab roll.
(424) 363-6600
24 Windward Ave, Venice, CA 90291
Pasjoli
Pasjoli in Santa Monica is most often thought of as an upscale and romantic French restaurant best suited for special date nights. While that may be partially true, this chic and charming eatery also hosts a special "Le Bar" menu that is perfect for patrons seeking a mellow night of beverages and bites. The marble bar top is sleek yet cozy, and the attentive bartenders are sure to take great care of you throughout the evening. The mini martinis are a great way to get a buzz on without overdoing it—The Jamie is a classic dirty gin martini, while The Yuzu is a more zesty and sweet elixir.
No visit to Pasjoli's bar is complete without an order of the duck skin-topped French-style deviled eggs, but you'll also want to order the chicken liver mousse and fried bread crisps for a truly decadent appetizer spread. Not a fan of chicken wings? Don't knock the duck wings until you've tried them — they're 100% worth the mess. While you might be skipping entrees, no one said you have to skip dessert! End the evening with a slice of Pasjoli's famous Basque cheesecake for a true treat.
(424) 330-0020
2732 Main St, Santa Monica, CA 90405
The Tower Bar
Considered to be one of the most historic and timeless properties in all of Los Angeles, The Sunset Tower Hotel hosts A-list celebs and movie producers on the regular at its legendary Tower Bar. A cozy fireplace and wood-paneled walls set the scene for a dirty martini or Old Fashioned while looking out onto the city below. Though you can easily stop by for nothing more than a drink, there are a few bites that you won't want to miss during your visit.
The burger is one of the most famous menu items, but since that's typically seen as more of an entree option, opt for the equally delicious sliders instead. Of course, no order of sliders is complete with a side of French fries, but you'll also want to splurge on an order of oysters and spicy tuna tartare. For a truly elevated spread, throw in the shrimp cocktail and feel like an Old Hollywood starlet as you indulge in a true piece of history.
sunsettowerhotel.com/restaurants-and-bar/tower-bar-old
(323) 848-6677
8358 Sunset Blvd, West Hollywood, CA 90069
Bacari Silverlake
Bacari Silverlake boasts one of the most enchanting patios in all of Los Angeles. This East LA eatery is always packed with locals looking to share an array of small plates alongside craft cocktails that have made the Bacari brand a local staple. Whether you're looking to enjoy drinks and apps in a cozy corner with your date or fill up on shareable plates while listening to live music before bar-hopping in Silverlake, this beloved restaurant is a must try for locals and visitors alike.
Pretty much all of the dishes are intended to be shared, ensuring that you can build your perfect spread no matter how many people you are dining with. The Chill Pill is a refreshing cucumber and tequila cocktail that suits any occasion, while the Espress Yourself espresso martini provides a nice pre-game buzz. Bacari Silverlake also serves an array of zero-proof libations for those seeking an alcohol-free evening. For food, share a couple of cold plates like the burrata caprese and lettuce cups before moving onto heartier dishes like the lamb hummus, green falafel, and Asian pear and brie pizza.
(323) 986-6763
3626 Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90026
Employees Only
Located in West Hollywood, Employees Only is a New York-esque speakeasy-style bar that makes patrons feel as though they're drinking during the 1920s. The craft cocktails are both innovative and classic, enhanced with special touches such as glamorous garnishes and engraved ice cubes. Though most people come to Employees Only for the beverages, the small but mighty food menu is equally as impressive.
If you visit during Golden Hour, which is available Tuesday to Sunday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., enjoy $12 cocktails and $10 wine alongside bar bites like fried pickles, roasted bone marrow, and pizza. Even the regular dinner menu is intended to be shared, with dishes such as the hand-cut steak tartare and crispy rice salad stealing the show. While you can't go wrong with any of the Employees Only classic cocktails, the seasonal creations are always worth a shot.
(323) 536-9045
7953 Santa Monica Blvd, West Hollywood, CA 90046
Gran Blanco
After undergoing major changes to both the interior design and the menu, Gran Blanco reopened in April of 2024 with a new style and status quo. Before, Gran Blanco's former Mediterranean-inspired menu featured single entrées and main courses that curated a more formal dinner vibe. Now, the Japanese small-plate menu makes Gran Blanco the perfect place for apps and drinks on LA's Westside.
Located in Venice, Gran Blanco serves everything from edamame and charred shishitos to yellowtail ceviche and crispy rock shrimp. The cabbage caesar is one of the best takes on a Caesar salad in all of LA, while the tuna seaweed crisp bites burst with flavor. The portions are super small, ensuring you won't fill up easily so that you can save room for the craft cocktails like the Passion Fruit Sour or timeless Lychee Martini.
(424) 433-8095
80 Windward Ave, Venice, CA 90291
Toca Madera
Toca Madera has long reigned as one of LA's best modern Mexican restaurants. It's lively, unique, upbeat, and most importantly, delicious. Though you can certainly enjoy a full sit-down meal here, the appetizers and cocktails are the best part of the menu, so you'll definitely want to spend plenty of time trying them all. Whether you're sitting inside the swanky dining room, at the marble bar, or out on the enchanting courtyard, kick things off with one of the signature cocktails — presentation is big here, so don't be surprised if your drink comes out with sparklers or on fire.
When it comes to appetizers, both the yellowfin tuna and A5 Wagyu wonton tacos are a must. You'll also find some solid options from the menu's raw bar section, such as the truffle-topped hamachi and Ahi tuna Mexican sashimi.
tocamadera.com/locations/west-hollywood
(323) 852-9400
8450 W 3rd St, Los Angeles, CA 90048
The Benjamin
The Benjamin's swanky, Old Hollywood ambiance has made it one of the most popular places for a martini and burger in the city. Though you'll be plenty comfortable sitting at the beautiful bar, which boasts a 1920s-style feel with wooden barstools and overhead pendants, the tufted booths are spacious and soft, making them the perfect spot to claim for an afternoon of appetizers and cocktails.
While the burger is definitely the most famous dish on the menu, mostly due to its classic sesame seed bun and thick, caramelized onion topping, the starters are great for sharing with a couple of martinis or gimlets. The deviled eggs are rich and topped with crispy capers, while the hamachi crudo offers a light, tangy, and fresh bite. Other highlights include the crab beignets and chicken liver pate with grilled sourdough. If you're still hungry, a side of crispy French fries always manages to hit the spot.
(323) 888-9000
7174 Melrose Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90046
Prank Bar
Looking for a casual yet upbeat bar located in the heart of Downtown Los Angeles? Prank is within walking distance to LA Live and the Crypto Arena, ensuring that you can easily grab a bite and beverages before attending your next show, basketball game, or movie. Featuring an industrial and laid-back atmosphere, patrons can order at the bar and then choose to sit inside at a booth or outside on one of the high top tables. Whether you're visiting during the day or night, the patio is perfect for people watching — depending on when you visit, you might even catch a glimpse of the biggest bike club in town doing their weekly ride.
The drinks are pretty standard, and the bartenders can make you pretty much anything within reason. However, if you're in the mood for a signature creation, consider the smoky mezcal margarita or pressed mint mojito. Pair your drinks with the fried chicken sliders, spicy cauliflower, and mango and halibut ceviche.
(310) 730-9757
1100 S Hope St, Los Angeles, CA 90015
Melrose Umbrella Co.
Take a step back in time when you visit Melrose Umbrella Co. This Prohibition-esque bar is a local staple near West Hollywood and is known for serving up innovative craft cocktails inside its rustic interior and out on the cozy patio. If you're visiting with just one other person, grab a stool at the saloon-style bar and enjoy one of the signature drinks like the Mezcali Mi Banana or the sour Cougar Town Disco Club. The menu is nicely organized and easy to navigate, ensuring that you can explore an array of martinis, tropical drinks, spirit-forward libations, Old Fashioned's, and more.
There are also seven alcohol-free mocktails that are just as complex as the real deal, along with wine and beer. When it comes to food, Melrose Umbrella Co. serves both late-night bites and full dinner dishes, but if you're popping in for drinks and apps, opt for the Brussels sprouts, buffalo cauliflower, and sweet potato fries with truffle oil.
(323) 951-0709
7465 Melrose Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90046
Coucou West Hollywood
Though it originally opened on the Venice/Santa Monica border in 2023, Coucou has since expanded to a location in West Hollywood, bringing its innovative French fare to a more central location. Upon walking into the courtyard, guests are transported to a Parisian cafe thanks to the classic bistro tables and chairs. Inside, patrons sit in deep red booths under quirky pieces of art or at the chic bar where they can order everything from steak frites to the famous fondue-topped hot dog.
The martinis are a must when visiting Coucou, but you'll also find a carefully curated list of natural wines. While you may be tempted to indulge in a full meal, those seeking nothing more than apps should order fresh oysters, zucchini beignets, lamb-stuffed fried olives, and the unique grilled prawn cocktail with a cream Monte Carlo sauce.
(424) 249-3109
9045 Santa Monica Blvd, West Hollywood, CA 90069
Everson Royce Bar
Located in Downtown Los Angeles, Everson Royce Bar boasts one of the coolest patios in all of LA. Upon walking in, guests are greeted with a chic and sleek atmosphere that features a back-lit bar, moody lighting, and leather booths. However, when you walk all the way through the back patio, expect a bustling atmosphere featuring spacious picnic tables, overhead string lights, and exposed brick walls. On chilly evenings, the restaurant/bar pulls out the heaters, but you can also warm up with a cocktail and some grub.
In addition to a nice selection of wine by the glass, Everson Royce Bar serves almost every cocktail imaginable, including frozen takes on classic drinks like the espresso martini or a tequila pineapple. For food, share an array of appetizers like the hamachi crudo, Kennebec French fries, and nachos. Everson Royce Bar also offers plenty of non-alcoholic beverages so that everyone can join in on the fun.
(213) 335-6166
1936 E 7th St, Los Angeles, CA 90021
Electric Owl
Electric Owl is a quaint and unique bar/restaurant that is frequented by neighborhood locals in West Hollywood. Recognized by the signature clock tower that sits outside, this indoor/outdoor establishment uses vintage decor to create a transportive atmosphere met with classic American fare and nostalgic flavors. The back patio is adorned with vibrant greenery, making you feel as though you've escaped the urban landscape it is located in. Despite keeping things pretty simple and basic, Electric Owl has garnered a list of loyal regulars thanks to its consistent approach to food and drink.
Whether you're planning on hitting the Sunset Strip or dance clubs on Santa Monica Boulevard, fuel up on drinks and apps at Electric Owl before hitting the town. The espresso martinis are rich and creamy, but if you prefer something more spirit-forward, order the ice cold martini or big rock Old Fashioned.
(323) 545-6565
1451 N Gardner St, West Hollywood, CA 90046
Methodology
As a Los Angeles local and professional food writer, I have been able to visit every place on this list at least once. I used my personal preferences and knowledge to focus on establishments that serve quality drinks and appetizers. Though I would gladly have a full, sit-down meal at some of these restaurants, the focus for this particular piece was on starters and beverage offerings. I only selected restaurants that have a strong list of shareable dishes as well as quality craft cocktails and wines.
In addition to my personal expertise, I also used real online reviews and social media to narrow down a dependable list that highlights the best options in Los Angeles. Locally-loved spots that have garnered a loyal following were given priority, as that is often the desired vibe and ambiance for patrons seeking apps and drinks on a casual night out.