Los Angeles has one of the most dynamic and diverse dining scenes in the world, let alone the country. From Michelin-starred establishments to trendy hotspots owned by celebrity chefs, the local restaurant scene has it all. While everyone loves a nice dinner date, sometimes all you need are a few drinks and apps for the perfect meal. Whether you want freshly shucked oysters and a dirty martini or chips and guac with a margarita, there's nothing wrong with skipping the entrée portion of the evening.

Advertisement

Though you can typically snag a cozy booth or bistro table while enjoying your shareable spread, some LA restaurants host special bar menus designed for patrons seeking this exact setup. From Santa Monica to Silver Lake, these are the best restaurants to grab appetizers and drinks in Los Angeles.

As a Los Angeles local for nearly a decade, I have had the pleasure of dining at every restaurant on this list. In addition to personal preference and opinion, this list was curated with the help of real online reviews and ratings.